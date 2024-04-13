"The downfall of Bama dynasty begins": Alabama fans react as HC Kalen DeBoer introduces changes to traditional A-Day game

The Alabama Crimson Tide's annual A-Day spring game will take place on Saturday, Apr. 13 at 3 p.m. Central Time with newly hired coach Kalen DeBoer.

In the past, the team was split into two groups, Team Crimson and Team White, but this year's game will have a new format. The team will be divided into offense and defense and points will be awarded at the end of each drive depending on the outcome.

Additionally, the game will feature two awards: the Dwight Stephenson Award for Most Valuable Lineman and the Dixie Howell Memorial Award for Most Valuable Player.

The A-Day Game is a way for the Tide to end their spring practice, although some Alabama fans on X have expressed concern about the changes made to the traditional game.

“The downfall of the Bama dynasty begins,” a fan tweeted.

“They did this at ASU’s spring game this past weekend. Took me a minute to figure it out so expect people in attendance to be confused,” said another.

“The beginning to the end,” another fan tweeted.

Other fans reacted and felt conflicted:

“I don’t know how to feel about that honestly,” one wrote.

“But how does that work with steak vs beans?” another reacted.

“Bama is finished,” said one fan.

Coach Kalen DeBoer explained the reasons for the changes in the A-Day game

Coach Kalen DeBoer will be leading his first A-Day Game at Alabama, and he expects tens of thousands of fans to attend the 2024 Alabama spring game on Saturday. He explained the reasons for the changes on Thursday.

“A couple [of] reasons, No. 1, I like to look at it as practice No. 15. We’ll see a lot of scrimmaging out there, but it’s a chance for us to get better,” DeBoer said. “It’s a chance for us to take a next step. A chance for us to evaluate, as well. And so try to really get down to the bare bones of playing some football.”

Moreover, DeBoer said it will allow them to celebrate their accomplishments and enjoy the moment with fans as he is excited to see a full stadium.

Fans will also be watching the center-quarterback exchange closely, especially after last year's CFP semifinal loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The team is using a clap cadence for QB Jalen Milroe to receive the snap in shotgun formation, and head coach Kalen DeBoer said they have not had any problems during spring practice.

