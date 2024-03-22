"The offensive line was historically bad": Former NFL QB is skeptical about Deion Sanders' preparation for Colorado in 2024

Deion Sanders' arrival in Boulder brought a sizzling 3-0 start which fueled optimism last season, but the Buffaloes stumbled and finished 4-8. A porous offensive line that left star quarterback Shedeur Sanders under constant duress was a glaring issue.

Sanders ended the season as the nation's most sacked quarterback (a staggering 52 times).

As they enter the Big 12 under Coach Prime, how Colorado solidifies its offensive line will be key to the Buffaloes' success.

"The offense last year was way too one-dimensional," ESPN's Greg McElroy, who won the 2010 national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide, said on "Always College Football."

"He (Pat Shurmur) was around last year but was an offensive analyst. But he became the full-time offensive coordinator with about four games remaining in the season. And in those four weeks, it wasn't great.

“He led Colorado to an average of just 273 yards per game against three of the top five scoring defenses in the Pac-12. But I do think it had something to do with the level of competition that they had to face in those three weeks. But the offensive line was historically bad all year long.”

He also questioned if the team has improved on the offensive line.

"Have they improved enough on the line of scrimmage to go from being a flash in the pan to a legitimate player in the new-look Big 12?" McElroy asked.

Sanders' cost-saving recruiting strategy

Deion Sanders has a unique approach to recruiting for the Colorado Buffaloes. Instead of spending the allocated $200,000 budget on traveling to see high school prospects, he positions himself as the draw, inviting parents and recruits to visit Boulder.

This, according to Sanders, better suits the parents' desires and allows them to see firsthand the environment their child would be immersed in.

"My approach, it's totally different than many coaches' approach. Sometimes, I look, I'm a businessman as well. So, I try to save our university money every darn chance," Coach Prime said.

This cost-saving tactic remains unconventional. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

