The Pac-12 presidents met on Friday morning in an emergency meeting focusing on the new media deal and grant of rights. While there was a considerable level of optimism going into the meeting, it eventually ended without the grant of rights getting sealed.

College football insider Ross Dellenger reported that Oregon and Washington had informed other Pac-12 presidents of their intentions to exit. The two universities made it known that they will accept an invitation from the Big Ten.

This comes as a major blow for the Pac-12 after it finally negotiated a media deal. The expected exit of Oregon and Washington brings the membership of the conference down to seven. Arizona's potential exit leaves the conference at six.

This likely marks the conference's fall, if not end, in the college sports landscape. The latest development has led to widespread reaction to the conference's future. Many fans believe this is the end of the century-old conference.

Let's take a look at some fan reactions on Twitter:

Oregon and Washington on their way to the Big Ten

Recent updates indicate that Oregon and Washington will transition to the Big Ten. Later Friday, the conference is anticipated to hold a vote among its members to approve the inclusion of the two Pac-12 universities.

The Big Ten started talks with the two universities some months ago. However, the discussion slowed as a result of changes in conference leadership. Nonetheless, the two institutions are now one step closer to moving to the conference.

Arizona to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12

The latest developments suggest Arizona is on the verge of becoming the 14th member of the Big 12. Following in the footsteps of Colorado, which recently transitioned, Arizona is poised to become the latest Pac-12 team to shift alliances to the Big 12.

The Big 12 reportedly gave its consent to the university's realignment application through a unanimous vote on Thursday, moving it closer to joining the conference. The impending and final step entails the Wildcats obtaining approval from the state's board of regents.

After meeting earlier this week, the Arizona Board of Regents will once again convene a meeting to decide the university's future. It is expected that the board will vote for the school to leave for the Big 12.