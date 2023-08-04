Arizona to Big 12 gets clearance from the executive panel, allowing AU to become the 14th member of Brett Yormark's FBS powerhouse

Arizona is one step away from becoming the 14th member of the Big 12, marking an end to its time in the Pac-12. The university is set to become the latest Pac-12 team to jump ship and realign with the Big 12 after Colorado, which made the move last week.

As per information from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo, the Big 12 has granted approval for the university's application, bringing it closer to becoming a member of the conference. The upcoming and ultimate phase involves the Wildcats securing approval from the Board of Regents.

“Big 12 executives met Thursday to approve the application of Arizona as a 14th member, sources tell @YahooSports, paving the way for the Wildcats to enter the conference,” Dellenger said. “It is another step in UA’s path to join. The final step would be approval from its Board of Regents.”

The University of Arizona Board of Regents had a meeting earlier this week, following the presentation of the details of the new Pac-12 media deal. Notably, the live stream of the meeting only lasted 30 seconds before they elected to go into executive session.

Jason Scheer @jasonscheer Arizona was still planning to go to the Big 12 after last night's meeting. Coaches were informed and it was full steam ahead. We have said it's not over until it's over but it would still be one of the most shocking turnarounds I have seen.

Will Arizona to Big 12 lead to a complete implosion of the conference?

All eyes have been on Arizona since Colorado announced its departure from the Pac-12. The school's decision is expected to have a great impact on the conference going forward. With the university one step away from exiting, what does the future hold for the Pac-12?

The Wildcats' expected exit will drop the Pac-12 members to eight schools as the conference continues to shrink. A couple of its members are currently exploring a move out of the conference after the presentation of the unimpressive new media deal with Apple.

Without a doubt, the Wildcats' exit could see the Pac-12 start to crumble. It remains to be seen what becomes of the conference going forward.

ASU and Utah's move to the Big 12 not progressing

Dellenger reports that ASU and Utah are still in consideration of the Big 12 as it aims to expand to 16 teams. However, talks are not progressing as quickly as the Wildcats. It is believed that the two teams are expected to reach a conclusion with the conference in the coming days.

“Decisions from Big 12 expansion targets Arizona State and Utah have not progressed as quickly as Arizona, but they remain viable options for the league and a conclusion is expected in a matter of days, sources tell @YahooSports.”

The two universities are not the only Pac-12 teams in active realignment talks. The presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten have granted Commissioner Tony Petitti the formal authority to investigate the possibility of adding Oregon and Washington to the conference.

Evidently, there's still a big question on the survival of the Pac-12 in the college sports landscape. We wait to see how the developments in the coming weeks shape its future.