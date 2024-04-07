"There’s no way the SEC will go with the idea": SEC coach reportedly puts down Super league chatter with his realistic take

The dominance of the Big Ten and SEC conferences in college football has sparked rumors of a potential merger, forming a powerhouse "Super League." However, reports suggest this idea might not happen anytime soon.

Pete Nakos of On3 reported that an unnamed SEC head coach discussed the Super League concept with his athletic director. While both acknowledged its potential, they believed significant hurdles lie ahead.

"The idea has a tough road ahead," the sports journalist quoted the coach, who remains anonymous.

The coach also suggested that the idea might be dead on arrival (DOA) within the SEC.

“It’s nothing,” the coach said. “My AD told me that it’s DOA. There’s no way the SEC will go with the idea,” he said.

College Sports Tomorrow (CST) has proposed a 70-team national league with permanent membership. An additional 10 others would compete for promotion from a lower tier.

The playoff system would also undergo a makeover. The College Football Playoff selection committee would go away. Instead, the eight-division winners from the top tier would automatically qualify, joined by eight wildcards determined by win-loss records like the NFL playoffs.

Is college football headed for a shakeup?

The idea of a college football Super League might be facing roadblocks, but Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has believed for years that a major shift in the landscape is inevitable. Whittingham has been a vocal proponent of the sport evolving into "super conferences.”

Whittingham said back in August 2023 that there's more to come.

"Each year we take another step towards that," he said, suggesting a timeframe of 3-7 years for this transformation.

"The timetable, who knows, three years, five years, seven years, but I believe that’s the direction it’s headed."

His vision extends beyond conferences, potentially even envisioning a break from the NCAA itself. On his ESPN show in August 2023, Whittingham emphasized the financial driving force behind the potential restructuring.

“Everything is going to be predicated and set up on where’s the most money and that’s why you’re going to see another round at least of change and it’s ultimately going to streamline into one or two super conferences,” he said.

While the Super League proposal faces hurdles, Whittingham's perspective suggests otherwise. What are your thoughts on this shakeup? Let us know below.

