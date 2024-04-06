“How can you not want this” - $45M worth Deion Sanders fires up Colorado crew during intense spring training session

Deion Sanders, with his magnetic charisma, isn't just a coach; he's a motivator and a leader. In a recent example, he was seen firing up the Colorado Buffaloes during an intense spring training session. As the Buffs gear up for the action-packed April 27 spring game, Sanders is leaving no stone unturned in rallying his squad.

In a passionate speech captured by Deion Sanders Jr. via a reel on Instagram, Sanders challenges his players to embrace the opportunity before them, urging them to seize the moment and strive for greatness.

“Look at the environment. Look at how beautiful it is," Sanders said. "Look at the scenery, how it feels. Just look at the atmosphere. How can you not want this? How can you not want to dominate in this environment? How can you not want to be great?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Why are you here right now? How can you not want this? How can you not feel it? How can you not desire? Guess what? God chose you. God chose all of you. What are you going to do with this opportunity?”

As the excitement builds for the upcoming spring game, the Black and Gold Weekend festivities promise a blend of entertainment and nostalgia come April 27.

Also read: "Clearly seeking a bag": College hoops fan roasts Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders amid shocking transfer

Buffs get punished by Deion Sanders over locker room event

The Colorado Buffaloes faced the wrath of $45 million worth Deion Sanders (as per CelebrityNetWorth) following a messy locker room incident. In a team meeting, Sanders showed a video of the chaotic locker room, holding players accountable for their untidy habits. Coach Prime said:

“We know who those lockers were. But we’re a team, so all of us are going to pay for that. It's our house, why would you leave your crib like that?

“Some of you were raised like that, your parents let you get down like that. I’m not one of those parents. So we’re going to take care of that after practice today.”

By holding players accountable for their actions, he aimed to instill a sense of responsibility and consideration for others.

“We’re going to take care of that after practice and if one of ya’ll quit, you off the team," Sanders said. "If y’all shut it down or come up with a certain illness or a certain ailment, you likely going to be clean as well. We’re not going to live like that.”

Expand Tweet

The incident serves as a reminder to the Buffaloes that discipline is paramount in Coach Prime's playbook.

Also read: WATCH: Shilo Sanders "headhunting" opponents during Colorado practice has Coach Prime hyped up

Poll : How many games do you think the Colorado Buffaloes will win in the 2024 CFB season? More than 5 Less than 5 0 votes View Discussion