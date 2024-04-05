WATCH: Shilo Sanders "headhunting" opponents during Colorado practice has Coach Prime hyped up

Shilo Sanders is emerging as a dominant force, in Colorado's spring football practice, earning the moniker "Headache Gang CEO." Under the guidance of his father, Colorado HC, Deion Sanders, the 24-year-old linebacker leads the defensive line of the Buffaloes.

The DB is set on dominating the upcoming Spring Game and the 2024 NCAA football season. A recent video during practice captured the intensity of Shilo who swiftly tackled down WR Asaad Waseem to the ground. His raw display of power and athleticism while overpowering Waseem, a 175-pound player left the team in awe and Coach Prime hyped up.

“He’s sick, boy!!” shouted Deion Sanders.

Even Deion Sanders Jr. couldn't contain his excitement while capturing the moment on video.

This isn't the first time Shilo has given a teaser of his strength this offseason. A previous video recorded during spring practice saw him bringing down 320-pound Tyler Johnson, the offensive lineman for Coach Prime’s team.

Shilo Sanders brings up trust fund amid banter with Coach Prime

During the offseason trip to the Dominican Republic, Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders was absent while Deion Sanders and his other sons enjoyed their time together. In a YouTube video posted on his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s channel, "Well Off Media," Coach Prime questioned Shilo's negligence asking,

“I mean I thought you was like the number one son and you the guy is always prepared and ready and how you forget a passport?”

"I thought it was in my bag cuz last time I I used that bag I was in Paris," Shilo stated.

Shilo tried to ease the situation by mentioning buying shoes for his dad as a peace offering. However, Coach Prime jokingly pointed out that the gesture was long overdue, to which Shilo retorted by mentioning his trust fund.

"I'm 24 and I was supposed to get my trust fund when I was 18, I still ain't got."

"You know, I don't trust you and we ain't never had fund," says the Colorado HC. [5:40]

While the family banter provided some entertainment, Coach Prime's focus remains on his coaching responsibilities, especially with Colorado's transition into the Big 12 conference.

