Shilo Sanders is making the most of his free time in the college football offseason. While his dad, Coach Prime, and the Buffs have started spring training, the Colorado defensive back treated his fans to an adventurous post on his Instagram.

While enjoying the wilderness, Shilo sported a camouflaged print jacket with cargo trousers and black boots as he posted the pictures on his Instagram. He captioned the photo:

"Man vs. Wild"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The DB garnered attention from the fans who flooded the comments section. Let's have a look at some of them:

Screenshot via Instagram

As usual, fans were quick to point out his modeling genes. However, these modeling comments are nothing new for Shilo.

Fans quipped about Shilo being a natural at modeling back in January too when he and his brother Shedeur walked the ramp for Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall/Winter collection in collaboration with American singer Pharrell Williams.

Also read: "I need you to get out of my life": Deion Sanders once told son, Shilo, to leave Jackson State after his hilarious mimicry

The North Face partners with Shilo Sanders

North Face teamed up with Coach Prime’s son in a NIL partnership. The $1.1 million NIL-valued Shilo Sanders (as per On3) flaunted his collaboration with the outdoor giant by styling a beige and purple color block jacket.

This collaboration expands the defensive back’s brand portfolio, including big names like KFC, Gillette, and Porsche. Posting the picture on his Instagram, Shilo captioned:

“The North Face®/Supreme®”

In the 2023 CFB season, Coach Prime's son registered 54 tackles while tagging 13 assisted ones and four fumbles to his name. Despite the team's low-level performance in 2023, Shilo and his brother Shedeur Sanders remained pivotal figures in their father's program and are poised for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Also read: "You supposed to throw me in too": Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, pokes fun at dad for not being mentioned in book tour interview

Can Shilo Sanders help his dad Coach Prime in turning the tide at the Colorado Buffaloes this 2024 CFB season? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.