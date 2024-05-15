"They have continued to be relentlessly fascinating”: Pete Thamel makes impressive prediction for Deion Sanders' Colorado in 2024

Deion Sanders as head coach has thrust the Colorado Buffaloes into the national spotlight, making them one of the most intriguing teams in college football, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. On the College GameDay Podcast, Thamel acknowledged the unique situation in Boulder with Rece Davis.

“I think Colorado, again, Rece, will be the most interesting program in college football,” said Thamel. “Like, they have continued to be relentlessly fascinating.”

He also talked about Sanders' personality and how he is "unfiltered."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I certainly am never one to say, ‘Oh, a coach shouldn’t speak his mind’ or ‘A coach shouldn’t say that.' I agree with you one hundred percent that we should let coaches be unfiltered and interesting,” said Thamel. “That is what Deion has been.”

This becomes particularly relevant as Colorado stares down challenges. They finished last season with a losing 4-8 record and face a difficult run in the Big 12 conference. The bigger question, according to Thamel, is how Sanders handles adversity.

“For all of Colorado’s improvement from one win to four wins, they were still a 1-8 conference team last year. They ended the season on a long losing streak,” Thamel noted.

“No matter what they want to say, they lost some good players. Dylan Edwards is a good player. Alton McCaskill had been a really good player. He was the Rookie of the Year in the AAC. There you have five new starters on the offensive line."

Deion Sanders faces rebuilding challenge at Colorado

Deion Sanders' year at Colorado is about to get a major test. The offseason saw a dramatic shift in the Buffaloes' roster, with 48 players leaving through the transfer portal. To fill the gaps, 39 new players have arrived, creating a massive rebuilding project for Coach Prime.

Sanders must quickly integrate the influx of new talent while ensuring a smooth transition for returning players. Adding to the challenge is the discontent among some departing players. Public criticisms of the program have surfaced, prompting a response from Sanders on a podcast.

In a conversation with Uncle Neely, he shared how the players leaving the program haven’t been the happiest. He cautioned players against negativity, suggesting he has information that contradicts their claims.

“You know, when people leave, they take shots, and that’s, I’m like, 'Come on, don’t go out like that, because you know I got receipts.'”

Beyond personal disagreements, Deion Sanders sees the transfer portal as a risky strategy. He believes it hinders both the program's short-term goals and the players' long-term development.