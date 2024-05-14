“Feels like I'm in the movie Dune” - Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. takes his dog on a walk with a view

Deion Sanders Jr. is living the Hollywood life. Coach Prime's eldest son is enjoying the college football offseason, taking his furry friend Jeffery for a stroll with a breathtaking backdrop, similar to scenes from Timothée Chalamet’s epic movie "Dune."

After winning $30,000 in his Vegas trip alongside lightweight boxer, Ryan Garcia, Bucky throttled up his Ford F-150 Raptor and headed to the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado, capturing its surreal beauty on his phone.

Awestruck by the vast dunes, Sanders humorously quipped that he should have been cast in the movie "Dune." Accompanied by his energetic pet Jeffrey, Sanders posted his whole hike on Instagram stories.

In one of the stories, Bucky said:

"I'm tired as hell. Feels like I'm in the movie 'Dune.'"

Deion Sanders Jr. is embracing new experiences and living life to the fullest.

Deion Sanders Jr. releasing track after track

Coach Prime’s eldest son Bucky is making his presence felt outside the camera lens, trying his hands in the music industry, dropping track after track with style and flair.

Following in his father's footsteps, Sanders is displaying his multi-talented brilliance apart from excelling in entrepreneurial endeavors. His latest release, "Iggy," marks his second song.

Bucky doesn't just bring his musical talent to the forefront but also flaunts his luxurious lifestyle through his clothing and accessories, as seen in the accompanying music video snippet shared on his X account and Well Off Media's YouTube channel.

The song "Iggy" has catchy lyrics and a confident delivery, vibing with his audience. Here’s a snippet of the lyrics:

“I swear done made me a killing & since they talking records.”

“I made between 4-8 million.”

“She come to my city and get busy like iggy (ille zella ya).”

His dedication to music is not something new. On his social media, Sanders frequently shares his love for music and jams to his favorite tunes.

Last month, Bucky dropped "Jawn Legend," featuring rap verses about his achievements and dreams. The music video featured friends, family and even Colorado Buffaloes squad members.

