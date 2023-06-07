"This has been co-opted and turned into a drug trade...": Fans react to college football realignment rumors

The mere thought of college football realignment has been enough to turn heads around. There have been comparisons drawn between college football and the recent merger of LIV-PGA, as both are in the news cycle at the moment.
Many people on Twitter took the comparison and decided to stand firmly on one side of the argument.
However, this is not the first time realignment has been in the news. Colin Cowherd, on "The Herd," spoke about the issue and what he'd do to resolve it. Comments tended to agree with his belief and discussion about expanding college football across the country.
Would college football realignment help the sport as a whole?
No matter who you ask, the answers will vary as people are extremely opinionated on this topic. As we are in the midst of potentially seeing the downfall of the Pac-12 Conference with both the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, there have been more discussions about changing the outlook of "Power Five" conferences.
College football is a very localized sport, similar to MLB, as people care about their team and not much else. If you are a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, there is a very minute chance that the score of the Washington Huskies vs. Colorado Buffaloes game will impact you.
However, realignment might be the best answer if the decision-makers want to take college football up a notch. Think about it for a second; having a conference with the top programs will mean more marquee matchups every Saturday throughout the season. The playoff format is expanding, but right now, the SEC typically takes up two of the four spots, so what is the difference, as that conference is loaded with talent?
Going into the season, we have seen nine different seasons with this current playoff format as four teams battle it out for the national championships. However, 11 of the 36 teams (30.6 percent) have come from the SEC, while two of the 36 teams (5.6 percent) have come from the Pac-12. Giving more balanced conferences will only increase the sport both on and off the field.
The SEC is loaded as they have Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, which are typically in the race for those spots. However, how rarely do we hear about a Big 12 Conference program competing for the spots? Realigning the conferences will mix playing styles and ensure fresh, exciting matchups every week of the football season.