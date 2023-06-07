"This has been co-opted and turned into a drug trade...": Fans react to college football realignment rumors

The mere thought of college football realignment has been enough to turn heads around. There have been comparisons drawn between college football and the recent merger of LIV-PGA, as both are in the news cycle at the moment.

Many people on Twitter took the comparison and decided to stand firmly on one side of the argument.

Ken Matuszak @oldandslow1961 Todd Erzen @DeaceOnline LIV golf and college football realignment are the same sad story. Selling out is now the dream itself. We have no governing principle that is truly about the good of the sport and those who play it. This has been co-opted and turned into a drug trade. Just slinging crack now. twitter.com/ByronYork/stat… LIV golf and college football realignment are the same sad story. Selling out is now the dream itself. We have no governing principle that is truly about the good of the sport and those who play it. This has been co-opted and turned into a drug trade. Just slinging crack now. twitter.com/ByronYork/stat… rt twitter.com/DeaceOnline/st… rt twitter.com/DeaceOnline/st…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TherealColeNodler @ColeNodler College football fans get ready this is my take on conference realignment!

Conferences will have between 10-14 teams and will all have a conference championship game the conference names are as follows Pac 12 Big 10 Southwest Conference Big east SEC and ACC College football fans get ready this is my take on conference realignment!Conferences will have between 10-14 teams and will all have a conference championship game the conference names are as follows Pac 12 Big 10 Southwest Conference Big east SEC and ACC

However, this is not the first time realignment has been in the news. Colin Cowherd, on "The Herd," spoke about the issue and what he'd do to resolve it. Comments tended to agree with his belief and discussion about expanding college football across the country.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



reveals his college football power map "I love the sport, but it's got a massive hole. That's why I'm for conference realignment." @ColinCowherd reveals his college football power map "I love the sport, but it's got a massive hole. That's why I'm for conference realignment." @ColinCowherd reveals his college football power map https://t.co/sisjnZUpju

David Boniface @CarnylandDavid @TheHerd @ColinCowherd I somewhat agree with Colin. CFB being national does sound fun. The more teams that are good, the better. @TheHerd @ColinCowherd I somewhat agree with Colin. CFB being national does sound fun. The more teams that are good, the better.

B2B BIG TEN CHAMPS MJ10 BELIEVER @maizenblue35899 @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Well honestly to balance college football USC,Miami, and Florida need to lock down their home states and recruit them better. Keeps Alabama Ohio state and Georgia from being able to cherry pick the best from Cali,Florida, and even Texas. That’s when balance will come back. @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Well honestly to balance college football USC,Miami, and Florida need to lock down their home states and recruit them better. Keeps Alabama Ohio state and Georgia from being able to cherry pick the best from Cali,Florida, and even Texas. That’s when balance will come back.

Roger Smith @rwjmsmith @TheHerd @ColinCowherd I love your take Colin and I agree with you! However the problem lays with your current employer and your former employer! ESPN and Fox along with other sports broadcasters are the problem & they only care about revenue not the long term national viability of college football! @TheHerd @ColinCowherd I love your take Colin and I agree with you! However the problem lays with your current employer and your former employer! ESPN and Fox along with other sports broadcasters are the problem & they only care about revenue not the long term national viability of college football!

GhostOfTwit @GhostOfNowhere7 @TheHerd @ColinCowherd This is the problem with college football, Texas A&M has had 2 good years in the past 10 years. Media companies focus their coverage on big markets when in the past they had success covering and putting small to medium town schools on TV @TheHerd @ColinCowherd This is the problem with college football, Texas A&M has had 2 good years in the past 10 years. Media companies focus their coverage on big markets when in the past they had success covering and putting small to medium town schools on TV

Would college football realignment help the sport as a whole?

No matter who you ask, the answers will vary as people are extremely opinionated on this topic. As we are in the midst of potentially seeing the downfall of the Pac-12 Conference with both the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, there have been more discussions about changing the outlook of "Power Five" conferences.

College football is a very localized sport, similar to MLB, as people care about their team and not much else. If you are a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, there is a very minute chance that the score of the Washington Huskies vs. Colorado Buffaloes game will impact you.

However, realignment might be the best answer if the decision-makers want to take college football up a notch. Think about it for a second; having a conference with the top programs will mean more marquee matchups every Saturday throughout the season. The playoff format is expanding, but right now, the SEC typically takes up two of the four spots, so what is the difference, as that conference is loaded with talent?

Going into the season, we have seen nine different seasons with this current playoff format as four teams battle it out for the national championships. However, 11 of the 36 teams (30.6 percent) have come from the SEC, while two of the 36 teams (5.6 percent) have come from the Pac-12. Giving more balanced conferences will only increase the sport both on and off the field.

The SEC is loaded as they have Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, which are typically in the race for those spots. However, how rarely do we hear about a Big 12 Conference program competing for the spots? Realigning the conferences will mix playing styles and ensure fresh, exciting matchups every week of the football season.

Poll : 0 votes