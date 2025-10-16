"This is wild" "Raising money for the buyout": CFB fans troll UNC GM Michael Lombardi's Saudi trip news before 2025 season opener

Michael Lombardi is the general manager for Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels. The veteran administrator plays a major role in recruitment, NIL deals, and other front office activities at North Carolina.According to On3 Sports, Lombardi took a fundraising trip to Saudi Arabia two weeks before the Tar Heels' season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs. College football fans saw the news and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give their opinions.A fan said, &quot;This is wild.&quot;Another stated, &quot;Raising money for the buyout?&quot;One added, &quot;Asking sincerely: Is it not allowed to take in foreign money for NIL opportunities? I know many sports leagues &amp; teams have given in to oil money sponsorships &amp; ownership. So I’m not sure if American sports allow or don’t allow this??&quot;However, some fans were less critical of the move.One wrote, &quot;Deion did the same thing, and now it’s an issue? Lmao&quot;Another said, &quot;I thought this was common knowledge no?&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;I’m not mad at this at all.&quot;The Tar Heels appointed Bill Belichick in December 2024, and Mike Lombardi was one of the legendary head coach's first hires. The duo is looking to improve the Tar Heels' fortunes after years of letdowns.Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels are 2-3 entering Week 8It's not been smooth sailing for Bill Belichick in his first foray into college football coaching. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has guided UNC to a 2-3 record to start the campaign.The team's most recent game ended in a 38-10 loss to the Dabo Swinney-coached Clemson Tigers. It was a game that showed UNC fans the difference in quality and what's needed to make the program a 10-win side.Belichick's side has a Week 8 game against the California Golden Bears. The Golden Bears are 4-2 and are playing top-notch football under head coach Justin Wilcox. It'll be a tricky test for Belichick's troops as they aim to get a win that'll take them closer to bowl game eligibility.A couple of wins would help quiet the rumors of an impending buyout come the end of the 2025 college football season. However, Belichick and Michael Lombardi have their work cut out for them from now until the end of the campaign.