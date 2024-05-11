“To think Nick Saban never gotten beat at home by double digits in 18 years”: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian looks back on team’s 34-24 win against Alabama

Nick Saban's legacy in Alabama is remarkable. With seven national championships under his belt, there's no denying that he is one of the greatest coaches the game has seen so far.

In 2023, under Saban's last season as head coach, the Crimson Tide had an incredible run with a 12-2 record. However, the 34-24 loss against Texas during the second week was one to remember.

Talking about the same, Texas HC Steve Sarkisian spoke about the results of the game during a conversation with Josh Pate on his YouTube channel, "Late Kick with Josh Pate."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it was it was big, you know, I had to put it into perspective for some of our players even to think when we went in there that night," Sarkisian said. "They were 52 and one and their previous 53 games at home under Coach Saban and the only loss was to Joe Burrow and LSU the national champion and I was on that sideline with Alabama.

"To think Nick Saban's never gotten beat at home by double digits in 18 years until that game, to think that was the first nonconference team to go in there and beat them and over a decade. So there was there was a lot of like to put it into perspective for our players, I think was huge.

"I think it was it was a great checkmark on our journey. For a lot of people to look back at that game was like, Okay, now we've assembled the team, that culture that can go achieve that. Now. How do we find that level of consistency to do it year in and year out?" (14:00)

Steve Sarkisian weighs in on recruiting the right QB

Texas has done an incredible job at recruiting and retaining talent since the 2023 college football season.

From one of the country's most talented quarterback units to its landmark victories last season, Texas has made itself one of the favorites to bag the national championship title in the 2024 season.

Steve Sarkisian laid out the importance of looking at the right set of qualities while recruiting a quarterback.

"You know, it's the most difficult and the most important position in sports, for reason," Sarkisian said. "We recruit it as if it's the most important position. And it's not always about the talent, or it's not the playing quarterback, and being a great quarterback is not about how far you throw it. Or how will you throw a slant route? That's a piece to the puzzle."

"What type of leader are you? What type of work ethic Do you have? How do you relate to everybody in that locker room? How do you relate to your community? Do you instill belief in every person in our building, when we go take the field that we are going to win this game, that's what the greatest quarterbacks have. And that's what we try to look for in recruiting." (11:00)

Fans would be thrilled to see how Sarkisian's crew performs during their first season at the SEC in the 2024 college football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback