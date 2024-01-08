Top 10 Dabo Swinney memes cracking up the internet as Clemson HC's black eye turns into an inferno

The Clemson Tigers head coach, Dabo Swinney, attended the school’s basketball clash with the North Carolina Tar Heels. It was a big clash for the Tigers in the ACC, with a lot on the line. But all the attention went to Swinney’s left eye, which bore a mark of injury.

It was later clarified that Swinney picked up a black eye while playing pickup basketball. The head coach had a visit to the ER, where he reportedly got stitches under his left eye. The images of his face with the injury went viral on social media.

Soon, the Dabo Swinney black-eye memes started doing rounds. The college football world had hilarious takes on the injury, with everybody giving their explanation.

Top 10 Dabo Swinney memes

#1. A black eye for the coach

This fan had a hilarious take on Dabo Swinney's black eye. It came as the college football world remained perplexed about why it happened. Take a look at this meme.

#2. Slipped on a bar of soap?

A fan tried to explain why the Clemson Tigers head coach had a black eye. They used some old WWE footage to explain the situation. While it wasn't accurate, it was surely quite a bit hilarious.

#3. A genuine question

This fan had a genuine question that might have come into the minds of many others on the internet when they saw the images.

#4. A question for the college football world

A fan wanted to get to the bottom of all this. But maybe they were asking the wrong people about it, right?

#5. Surprised

This fan had this reaction through their version of the Swinney meme.

#6. Well, well, well

This fan had a hilarious theory for the Tigers head coach’s black eye. According to them, Swinney might just have become a member of a secret society.

#7. Was it Tyler from Spartanburg?

The ‘Tyler from Spartanburg’ jokes obviously had to come in. This X user gave a great story for the fans to enjoy.

#8. 'Them hands'

A fan thought something had gone south with Swinney and had this question to ask from everyone.

#9. From next season

According to this fan, the Tigers HC will look like this after the Week 1 clash with the Georgia Bulldogs next season.

#10. A rough week, literally

Swinney seemed to have a rough week, according to this post on X.

