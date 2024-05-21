Top 10 Jaden Rashada memes cracking up the internet after legal clash with Florida HC Billy Napier

Jaden Rashada caused a storm in the college football world by suing Florida Gators coach Billy Napier and others for fraud. This lawsuit is regarding the failed $13.85 million NIL between the QB and the Gators' Collective that was later withdrawn. The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has alleged that he was induced to sign to the Florida football program with false financial promises.

What would happen in the court proceedings is something that will be known with time. But the scenario has certainly given rise to a lot of memes on social media.

Here are a few of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 Jaden Rashada memes after lawsuit against Billy Napier

A random Tuesday morning

An X user shared a GIF to depict the Jaden Rashada situation. The clip shows a little ape with its hands out and muscles flexed, with the fan suggesting that Georgia QB might have reacted this way if he was in front of Billy Napier and other defendants.

“Jaden Rashada to Sun belt Billy and UF Boosters on a random Tuesday morning,” the X post read.

Expand Tweet

Leaving with something

Another fan used a Denzel Washington clip to depict the conversation between Rashada and the Gators. According to the user, the QB had made up his mind to leave with something when Napier and the Gators backtracked from the $13.85 million contract.

“Jaden Rashada when Billy and the Gators refused to honor their contract,” the user captioned the meme.

Expand Tweet

The Florida vs Georgia scenes

A fan shared a clip of a baseball game where a player pushes the opposing coach to the ground.

According to the user, these might be the scenes at the Florida vs Georgia game in the upcoming season. Nobody would want to see that actually happen, but the meme was hilarious.

Expand Tweet

The player in the clip was Boston Red Sox’s Pedro Martinez, who reacted this way to a charge from New York Yankees coach Don Zimmer in 2003.

The Kirby Smart reaction

A fan used Kirby Smart’s hilarious reaction to winning the 2023 national championship game against TCU as a meme. It was supposed to depict how he would have reacted when Rashada told him about his intention of filing a lawsuit against Billy Napier.

Expand Tweet

Great idea?

What would the conversation between Rashada and Smart have looked like when they discussed the QB filing the lawsuit? According to this X user, they have the answer in the form of this hilarious meme.

Expand Tweet

Beware of the Florida offensive line Jaden

A fan suggested a full-throttle attack by the Florida offensive line when Jaden Rashada plays the Gators in the upcoming season.

The clip here depicts Florida police arresting former Red Sox star Austin Maddox by charging into him. Is this how the Gators' O-line will hurry at the Georgia QB?

Expand Tweet

Cutting Florida off

According to this fan, Kirby Smart and his quarterback have teamed up to cut Florida off the football map. The meme depicts the beloved cartoon character Bugs Bunny using a saw to cut the State of Florida off the map of the United States.

Expand Tweet

Holding laugh meme

A user found the scenario so funny that they pulled out the holding laugh meme for the occasion. It shows Zach Galifianakis as Therman Murch and his iconic laugh.

“@jadenrashada cmon now big dawg,” the user had a message for the QB.

Expand Tweet

Jaden Rashada at UF

A fan used a hilarious edit to show what Rashada might have thought before filing the lawsuit against Napier. And Gators fans sure aren't going to like this meme at all.

Expand Tweet

Show me the money

A fan used an iconic scene from Tom Cruise’s 1996 movie Jerry Maguire as a meme.

According to them, it is the perfect representation of Rashada demanding the money he was promised by the Gators.

Expand Tweet

Do you have any other hilarious memes about Rashada and the Gators? Share in the comments below.