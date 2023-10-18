Quarterbacks in college football may only get a year or two as the starter, so they have to make the most of their time.

However, other times, some players are starters for four or five years and can rack up the passing yards. To no surprise, the top 10 most passing yards in college football history have all played four or more seasons in college football.

Let's take a look at the top 10 most passing yards in college football history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Most Passing Yards in College Football History

#1, Case Keenum

Case Keenum has the most passing yards

Case Keenum played his college football at Houston and was there for five years from 2007 until 2011. During his time with the Houston Cougars, Keenum set the all-time passing yards record and finished his career with 19,217 yards.

#2, Timmy Chang

Timmy Chang is second in most passing yards in college football history. Chang was the quarterback at the University of Hawaii for five years from 2000 until 2004 and had 17,072 passing yards.

#3, Landry Jones

Landry Jones is third all-time in passing yards

Landry Jones was the quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners from 2009 until 2012 and was the starter in all four years. He finished his career with 16,246 passing yards.

#4, Graham Harrell

Graham Harrell spent four years with the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2005 until 2008 and finished his college career with 15,793 passing yards.

#5, Ty Detmer

Ty Detmer had this record for a while as he was the starting quarterback of BYU from 1988 until 1991. He ended up passing for 15,031 yards.

#6, Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore was at Boise State from 2008 until 2011 and finished his college career with 14,667 passing yards.

#7, Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is 7th all-time in passing yards

Baker Mayfield began his career at Texas Tech in 2013 but transferred to Oklahoma after one season. After sitting out the 2014 season, he ended up playing the 2015, 2016, and 2017 seasons. He ended up finishing his college career passing for 14,607 yards.

#8, Luke Falk

Luke Falk spent his college career as the starting quarterback for Washington State from 2014 until 2017. He ended up finishing his career with 14,486 passing yards.

#9, Sam Hartman

Sam Hartman is the lone active player on this list. Hartman is in his sixth season of college football, as he was with Wake Forest from 2018 until 2022. After five years, he transferred to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. He currently has 14,203 passing yards.

#10, Colt Brennan

Rounding out the top-10 is Colt Brennan who was the quarterback at Hawaii from 2005 until 2007. In just three seasons, he threw for 14,193 passing yards.