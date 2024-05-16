The returning Big 12 quarterbacks will have increased competition this season with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah. With the addition of these programs, fans may be wondering which program is expected to have the top quarterback in the conference for the 2024 season.

Here is a look at the highest-graded returning quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference this season, according to PFF College.

Also Read: Top 10 returning running backs for the upcoming 2024 college football season ft. Ollie Gordon II, Quinshon Judkins and Damien Martinez

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 returning Big 12 quarterbacks

#10. Josh Hoover, TCU

TCU v Oklahoma

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover took over as the team's starter in week six last season and still threw for 2,206 yards with 15 interceptions. The turnovers will need a major improvement this season after he threw nine interceptions in 10 appearances in 2023.

Trending

TCU brought in transfer quarterback Ken Seals from Vanderbilt, who will compete with Hoover for the Horned Frogs starting spot in 2024.

#9. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

NCAA Football: Liberty Bowl-Memphis at Iowa State

Iowa State's Rocco Becht is also among the returning Big 12 quarterbacks and is back for his second season as the Cyclone's starter.

Becht threw for 3,120 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, with eight interceptions. He ranked third in the Big 12 in passing touchdowns and was fourth in the conference in passing yardage.

#8. Donovan Smith, Houston

NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Houston

Redshirt senior quarterback Donovan Smith will return in 2024 for his second season at Houston after transferring from Texas Tech in 2023. He threw for 2,801 yards and 22 touchdowns last season while adding 428 yards on the ground.

Smith ranked fourth in the Big 12 last season with 3,229 yards of total offense. He will likely have a battle for the starting spot with Louisiana transfer Zeon Chriss.

#7. K.J. Jefferson, UCF

NCAA Football: Florida International at Arkansas

UCF will feature Arkansas transfer K.J. Jefferson as their starting quarterback this season, as he returns to college football for his sixth season. Jefferson spent the last five seasons at Arkansas and has thrown for over 2,000 yards in each of the last three seasons.

He also has 1,876 yards rushing in his career, with 21 total rushing touchdowns. Jefferson will now move from the SEC to the Big 12 and is expected to be one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the conference.

#6. Zeon Chriss, Houston

NCAA Football: UL Lafayette at Minnesota

Zeon Chriss transferred from Louisiana to Houston this year and will be in competition with Donovan Smith for the top quarterback spot. This will give the Houston Cougars two of the top returning Big 12 quarterbacks, and they will have a difficult decision to make prior to the start of the season.

Chriss threw for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in eight games while adding 492 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

#5. Dequan Finn, Baylor

NCAA Football: Mid-American Conference Football Championship-Miami (OH) at Toledo

Dequan Finn is joining Baylor from Toledo via the transfer portal this season. Finn is an experienced quarterback, returning for his sixth season after throwing for over 2,000 yards in each of the last three. He led the MAC in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season.

He is one of the top dual-threat players among returning Big 12 quarterbacks, rushing for over 500 yards in each of the last three seasons with 25 career rushing touchdowns.

Also Read: Top 10 returning ACC QBs for 2024 college football season ft. Riley Leonard

#4. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Utah v Arizona

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita showed superstar potential last season in just his sophomore season. He now ranks among the top returning Big 12 quarterbacks in 2024 after throwing for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.

Fifita ranked third in the Pac-12 last season with a 165.9 passer rating and fifth in passing touchdowns (25). He'll have to improve his ability to get the ball out quicker, as he took a large number of sacks last season and finished with a negative rushing yard total.

#3. Sam Huard, Utah

NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington

Former five-star recruit Sam Huard will join a Utah quarterback room that is already loaded with potential talent. He ranks as one of the top-rated returning Big 12 quarterbacks by PFF College after transferring to Utah from Cal Poly, where he played last season following two years at Washington.

Huard may not see much of the field this season if starter Cam Rising can stay healthy, but he still has two seasons of eligibility left. Huard threw for 2,205 yards and 18 touchdowns last season at Cal Poly.

#2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Arizona v Colorado

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders returns for another season after taking over as the Buffaloes starter last season. Sanders got off to a hot start and finished with 3,230 yards passing and 27 touchdowns while completing 69.3% of his passes.

He is on Heisman watch to begin the 2024 season as one of the top returning Big 12 quarterbacks.

#1. Garrett Greene, West Virginia

NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-North Carolina at West Virginia

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene ranks at the top of the returning Big 12 quarterbacks, according to PFF College. Greene is returning for his fifth season at West Virginia after throwing for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Green proved himself as an elite quarterback through the air and on the ground last season, rushing for 772 yards and ranking fourth in the Big 12 with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Do you agree with PFF College's list of highest-graded returning Big 12 quarterbacks? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Ole Miss football's top 10 returning players in 2024, ranked ft. Jaxson Dart

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback