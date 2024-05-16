The returning Big Ten quarterbacks in 2024 will feature some of the most talented arms in college football. The Big Ten will be expanding to 18 teams this year as they welcome UCLA, Oregon, USC, and Washington.

With the addition of these former Pac-12 programs, players returning for another season will be joining a group of talented Big Ten quarterbacks. Here is a look at the top 10 returning Big Ten quarterbacks, according to PFF College.

Top 10 returning Big Ten quarterbacks

#10. Hudson Card, Purdue

NCAA Football: Indiana at Purdue

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card is among the returning Big Ten quarterbacks in 2024 as he prepares for his fifth season of college football. Card transferred to Purdue from Texas prior to last season and threw for 2,387 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Boilermakers.

He finished fifth in the Big Ten with 215 total completions last season and showed his mobility outside of the pocket, rushing for over 200 yards and five touchdowns.

#9. Tommy Schuster, Michigan State

NCAA Football: North Dakota at Nebraska

Michigan State's Tommy Schuster ranks ninth on PFF College's list of top returning Big Ten quarterbacks, despite being expected to play backup to Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles.

Schuster is a redshirt senior entering his sixth season of college football after transferring to Michigan State from North Dakota. Schuster has thrown for over 2,000 yards in each of the last three seasons and will be a valuable veteran backup, assuming Chiles earns the starting job to begin the season.

#8. Will Rogers, Washington

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Mississippi State

Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers is transferring to Washington after the Huskies lost star quarterback Michael Penix to the NFL. Rogers has shown superstar potential throughout his career, including his sophomore season when he threw for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Rogers is Mississippi State's record holder in passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. He will be one of the returning Big Ten quarterbacks that defenses will need to watch out for this season.

#7. Ethan Garbers, UCLA

NCAA Football: LA Bowl-UCLA at Boise State

Garbers will return for his fourth season with the UCLA Bruins after transferring from Washington in 2021.

Last season, Garbers threw for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns in what was his first season as the full-time starter for the Bruins.

#6. Will Howard, Ohio State

QB Will Howard during Ohio State's 2024 Spring Game

Will Howard was a massive pickup for Ohio State from the transfer portal after playing four seasons at Kansas State. The talent Howard will have around him this season makes him one of the top returning Big Ten quarterbacks.

Howard threw for a career-high 2,643 yards last season and added 24 passing touchdowns. He was also a threat on the ground, rushing for over 350 yards and nine touchdowns.

#5. Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Indiana QB #9 Kurtis Rourke

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke is one of the most experienced returning Big Ten quarterbacks after playing five seasons at Ohio before transferring to Indiana this year. Rourke has 7,651 career passing yards and 50 total passing touchdowns, with just 16 career interceptions.

Rourke is an efficient passer who can also use his legs when he needs to. He is expected to slide in front of the returning Tayven Jackson to be the Hoosiers starter in week one.

#4. Max Brosmer, Minnesota

New Hampshire v Florida International

Max Brosmer is expected to take over as Minnesota's starter and is ranked as one of the top returning Big Ten quarterbacks by PFF College. He played four seasons at New Hampshire before transferring to Minnesota.

There is a lot of hype around the addition of Brosmer to Minnesota's quarterback room after he threw for 3,459 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. He also added 127 yards on the ground with five rushing touchdowns and just six interceptions.

#3. Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin

NCAA Football: Miami at Boston College

Tyler Van Dyke is another returning quarterback who will be a newcomer to the Big Ten after joining Wisconsin from Miami this season. Van Dyke spent four seasons with the Hurricanes and recorded 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns during his time with the program.

Van Dyke was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021, throwing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

#2. Drew Allar, Penn State

NCAA Football: Penn State Spring Game

Penn State's Drew Allar had one of the best 2023 seasons among the returning Big Ten quarterbacks this year. As a sophomore, Allar took over for Sean Clifford as the Nittany Lions' starter last season and threw for 2,631 yards while leading the Big Ten with 25 touchdown passes.

Allar also tallied 206 yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns last season, showing his dual-threat ability.

#1. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Oregon QB #8 Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel will take over for Bo Nix as the next starting quarterback in Eugene, as the Ducks move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Gabriel is rated as the top returning Big Ten quarterback by PFF College after his transfer from Oklahoma to Oregon.

Gabriel is entering his sixth season of college football after spending three seasons at UCF, followed by two years at Oklahoma. Last season, Gabriel led the Big 12 with 30 passing touchdowns and 3,660 passing yards. He also ranked sixth in the Big 12 with 12 rushing touchdowns last season on 373 rushing yards.

Which returning Big Ten quarterback do you think will have the best season in 2024? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

