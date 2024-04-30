Top 3 Colorado stars who left Deion Sanders' clan days before Spring transfer portal's closure

The Colorado Buffaloes have been dealing with a lot of players in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the Spring portal closes on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders has been public about how he trusts the coaching staff and downplayed the players who have entered the transfer portal.

However, the Colorado Buffaloes did have some significant stars leave the program in search of a new home, including some who already have done so. Let's take a deeper dive into three-star players that have entered the Spring transfer portal.

Top Colorado stars to enter NCAA Transfer Portal recently

DB Omarion Cooper

Defensive back Omarion Cooper has been a solid player as he was able to step up, recording 37 total tackles with a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and five pass deflections. Opposing quarterbacks were 30-for-46 when targeting players Cooper was guarding and he allowed six touchdowns.

However, three of those touchdowns came in one game. Therefore, it is easy to chalk that up to a bad game. Cooper officially announced he was entering the transfer portal earlier Monday, so the wound is still a bit fresh.

RB Dylan Edwards

Running back Dylan Edwards played for the Colorado Buffaloes last season as a freshman and finished with 76 carries for 321 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown as well as 36 catches for 299 yards (8.3 yards per reception) with four touchdown grabs. However, he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and officially joined the Kansas State Wildcats. Sanders has been doing well and will be a massive loss for the Buffs.

DB Cormani McClain

NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona State

Cormani McClain was one of the top players in his recruiting class but had some issues getting on the field for the Colorado Buffaloes. He did not get any snaps until the fourth game of the season and did not play particularly well. He finished allowing 18 of the 25 targets against him to be completed (72.0%) but recorded a pair of pass deflections.

McClain entered the transfer portal on April 18 and is yet to officially announce where he will be playing. However, entering his second year means he has multiple years of eligibility remaining.