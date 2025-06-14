Top 5 4-star recruits secured by Billy Napier’s Florida in the last two weeks

Billy Napier's Florida Gators have been active on the recruitment trail in the last two weeks. The Gators have secured an array of talented players to join their program in time for the 2026 season.
The Gators' recruitment class is filled with stellar three and four-star prospects. With that in mind, let's look at a handful of standout four-star prospects set to join the Gators.
Top five 4-star recruits secured by the Florida Gators in the last two weeks
5. Kaiden Hall, Safety
It took Kaiden Hall a visit to Gainesville over the weekend to make up his mind. Hall, who wasn't expected to commit before the fall, told On3 that "he's ready to be a Florida Gator."
The versatile DB was rated as the No. 170 overall player in the country. He declined offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Clemson Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners and more to join the Gators.
4. Carsyn Baker, Running Back
Carsyn Baker was one of the highest-rated running backs left in the recruitment cycle. He chose the Florida Gators offer over offers from Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and more.
Baker is ranked No. 187 overall according to the 247Sports composite. He'll look to enjoy a productive spell with the Gators once he arrives on campus.
3. Justin Williams, Wide Receiver
Justin Williams is staying close to home for his collegiate football career. The Buchholz High School (Gainesville, Florida) prospect has elected to commit to the Florida Gators as a member of the 2026 class.
Williams is a well-rounded athlete and the No. 235-ranked player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite.
2. Marquez Daniel, Wide Receiver
Marquez Daniel is the second wideout recruit the Gators are snagging in just two weeks. Daniel is ranked the No. 13 receiver in the 2026 class per 247Sports.
Daniel, fresh out of Booker T. Washington High School (Tuskegee, Alabama), chose the Gators over offers from the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks and Tennessee Volunteers.
1. JaReylan McCoy, Defensive Lineman
JaReylan McCoy has been Florida's crown recruit for the past two weeks. The defensive lineman measures in at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds, and is ESPN's No. 9 overall prospect.
McCoy turned down offers from the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns to join the Florida Gators. He projects to be a major contributor for Billy Napier's side in 2026.
