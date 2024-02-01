Top 5 Boston College head coach candidates after Jeff Hafley move to the NFL ft. Jason Candle

The Boston College Eagles are in search of a new head coach. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Jeff Hafley took the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator job.

With Hafley leaving his job, Boston College is set for a national search for their new coach, according to Director of Athletics Blake James.

"As a world-class institution with a strong tradition and a commitment to excellence, we are confident that we will find an exceptional new leader for our football program, and we will continue to do everything we can to support our student-athletes."

Here are five potential candidates to be the next Boston College head coach.

Five candidates for the Boston College head coaching job

#1 Jason Candle

Jason Candle is the coach of the Toledo Rockets and has been linked to job openings at a Power 5 school.

Candle was a finalist for the Syracuse job earlier this year, showing that there's interest in him. He's been the coach of Toledo since 2015 and has gone 65-35. In the last two years, Toledo has made it to the MAC championship game in both years, while the Rockets won in 2022.

Candle is an offensive-minded coach and should be on the radar for Boston College.

#2 Al Washington

Washington is Notre Dame's defensive line coach and could be in the running for Boston College's job.

Washington played college football for the Eagles from 2002 to 2005 and was an assistant from 2012 to 2016. He also interviewed for the coaching job the last time it was vacant, so Boston College circling back to him makes a lot of sense.

#3 Troy Calhoun

Troy Calhoun is the coach of Air Force.

Troy Calhoun has been the coach of the Air Force Falcons since 2007 and has gone 130-82 with the program.

With the NIL and the transfer portal, getting players to go and stay at service academies has been tough. But Calhoun has done a good job in keeping Air Force competitive, and with more resources at Boston College, the thought is that he would have even more success.

#4 Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen is the former coach of Florida and Mississippi State. Mullen was linked to the Syracuse job earlier this year but did not get it, but it shows that he has an interest in returning to the sideline.

He's currently an ESPN analyst and has proven himself to be a winner in college football. Mullen is the second-winningest coach in Mississippi State history, and he helped lead the Bulldogs to be ranked No. 1 in 2014 in the very first college football playoff rankings.

#5 Bill Belichick

It's a long shot, but Bill Belichick won't be coaching in the NFL in 2024. If he wants to coach next season, it would have to be in college, and perhaps he would stay in Boston and coach the Eagles.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is on the board of Trustees at Boston College, so there's a connection for Belichick at BC if he does want that job.