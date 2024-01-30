The transfer portal has become a key way for college football teams to turn their programs around.

With so many top players entering the transfer portal each season, college football teams can get impact starters.

In the winter transfer portal, several coaches did a phenomenal job landing those star players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top 5 CFB coaches who made the most of the transfer portal

#1, Deion Sanders, Colorado

Deion Sanders did a great job in his first season in the transfer portal, landing some key players, and he did well in his second year.

Colorado v UCLA

In the winter transfer portal, Colorado focused on fixing their offensive line and Deion Sanders did just that. Sanders went out and added Phillip Houston (FIU), Tyler Johnson (Houston), Yakiri Walker (UConn) and Kahlil Benson (Indiana).

Sanders also got Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester to add to their receiver room.

#2, Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin landed plenty of key players

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss likely had the most success in the transfer portal.

Although the Rebels did lose starting running back Quinshon Judkins, Kiffin focused on fixing his defense, which he did nicely.

Kiffin was able to land several starters, including Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen, and Chris Paul Jr.

On offense, Kiffin and Ole Miss landed star wide receiver Juice Wells as the Rebels are now one of the favorites to win the SEC.

#3, Mike Elko, Texas A&M

Mike Elko took over as head coach of Texas A&M

Mike Elko left Duke to return to Texas A&M but this time as head coach and he has had success in the transfer portal.

The Aggies have focused on their secondary and added Dezz Ricks, Jaydon Hill, Will Lee III, Donovan Saunders, and Marcus Ratcliffe.

Elko is a defensive-minded coach and has found players who fit his system perfectly and should help the Aggies have a much better season.

#4, Dan Lanning, Oregon

Dan Lanning has been active in the transfer portal

Dan Lanning decided to stay at Oregon and the head coach has done a tremendous job in the transfer portal.

On defense, the Ducks went out and focused on their secondary, as Oregon added Jabbar Muhammad, Kam Alexander, Brandon Johnson, and Kobe Savage.

Lanning didn't stop there, as on offense, he landed Dillon Gabriel to be his starting quarterback while also adding Dante Moore, who will be the quarterback of the future. He also added second-ranked wide receiver Evan Stewart.

#5, Jeff Brohm, Louisville

Jeff Brohm had success with Louisville in his first season, and in the transfer portal, he's helped improve his roster.

Brohm had landed 26 transfers, including Tyler Shough from Texas Tech, who will likely be the Cardinals' starting QB in 2024. He also went out and added offensive weapons like Ja'Corey Brooks, Caullin Lacy, Jaleel Skinner, and Mark Redman.