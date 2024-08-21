Top 5 die-hard Alabama football super fans ft. Roll Tide Willie 

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a rich history in college football, dating back to their first game in 1892. Since then, the program has garnered 18 national championships, with former coach Nick Saban playing an important role in their modern-era success, leading the team to six national championships before retiring earlier this year.

Given their rich history and culture, the Crimson Tide boast a big fan following in college football. Here, we will look at the top five die-hard fans of the program.

Top 5 die-hard Alabama football superfans

#5. Hannah Brown

Another well-known celebrity who is a diehard Alabama fan is American TV personality and model Hannah Brown. Born and brought up in Tuscaloosa, she is an alumna of the University of Alabama and continues to be a diehard supporter of her alma mater.

"The Bachelorette" star regularly attends the team's home games at Bryant-Denny Stadium with her family. She once opened up about her GameDay routine from her college days with AL.com:

"My GameDay routine was probably a little different than some might expect. I lived on 13th street right behind Tutwiler, very close to the stadium about a block away. I had to pay my bills by myself. You would think that would be for everybody but not really. So I had to figure out a way to pay for that.

"GameDay parking is pretty difficult. ... We [roomates] would clear out everything in our nice background and front yard. We'd wake up in the morning to make signs. We would charge $60 per parking spot and get these cars in tight. And we would make bank."

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Another well-known diehard Alabama fan is retired WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. He has even appeared on ESPN's College GameDay as a celebrity guest picker over the years.

During an episode of his eponymous podcast in 2016, Austin said:

"I really love what Nick Saban has done wherever he's been. I've been a Roll Tide fan a long time, so I would call the Alabama Crimson Tide my number one team."

#3. Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins is a well-renowned American journalist and is also a diehard Alabama supporter. She never waivers in showcasing her support for the Crimson Tide on national television.

Collins, a graduate of the University of Alabama, continues to be dedicated to her alma mater's football team. She attended every game during her college days when the Crimson Tide were the most dominant team in the nation.

#2. Channing Tatum

American actor Channing Tatum is also an ardent supporter of the Crimson Tide. The "21 Jump Street" star has been a dedicated fan for years and has unwavering faith in the program's capabilities to be the best in the nation.

In a 2014 interview with GQ, Tatum was asked who he supported in the Alabama vs. Auburn rivalry. He did not hesitate to declare his preference for the team from Tuscaloosa and let out a "Roll Tide" to show his loyalty to the program.

#1. Roll Tide Willie

One of the most well-known Crimson Tide fans today is Roll Tide Willie, a resident of Crenshaw County who rose to fame after posting a video with his friend Chad Horne on TikTok. He amassed millions of followers after the video went viral and has become a well-recognized face in Tuscaloosa.

Following his rise to fame, Roll Tide Willie had the opportunity to meet other celebrities like Kevin Hart and even former seven-time natty-winning coach Nick Saban. His tagline, "Don't give a p**s about nothing but the Tide!" runs strong among the Bama fanbase.

Expect to see him cheering on the new Crimson Tide team under coach Kalen DeBoer this season.

