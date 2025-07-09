Top 5 EA Sports College Football 26 defensive playbooks ft. 4-2-5 Defense

College Football 26 will officially be released to the general public on Thursday. However, the game has been out since Monday to players who purchased the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle. As a result, players have been able to take a look at the various defensive playbooks that are available to players. Here is a look at five of the best defensive playbooks in CFB 26.
Five best defensive playbooks in College Football 26
#1 4-2-5 Defense
The 4-2-5 defense is a good option because it mixes the 4-4 defense and 3-3-5 defense. They merge together to form the 4-2-5 defense, which gives players five defensive backs and a six-man box. This should apply plenty of pressure to opponents and is popular in real-world football today.
#2 3-4 Defense
The 3-4 defense is a defensive system that was popularized by legendary football coach Bill Belichick. This system helped him win six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He is now looking to bring this system to the North Carolina Tar Heels as he starts his journey as a college football coach.
In College Football 26, it can be effective. It uses two outside linebackers to make things challenging for the opposing team's offensive line. It also allows defenders to mirror their opponents' play and adapt on the fly.
#3 3-2-6 Defense
The 3-2-6 defense was popularized by Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock. This playbook uses a six-man secondary to defend the pass, which can be quite useful in College Football 26 when making deep passes is popular. In this defensive playbook, outside linebackers are typically replaced with linebacker-safety hybrids.
Depending on the team using this playbook, the player will need to use bigger and stronger defenders to cover the faster and smaller athletic players.
#4 3-3-5 Defense
The 3-3-5 defense relies on smaller and more athletic players. Its name comes from its use of three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs. This formation allows players to put pressure on the opposing team's offensive line.
This system is considered high-risk, high-reward. It can put extreme pressure on the other team, but it does leave some gaps in the defense.
#5 4-3 Defense
The 4-3 defense is another defensive playbook in College Football 26 that makes use of small athletic players. It is a good option against teams that like to run the ball. However, the system does not work with teams that have bigger and slower linebackers.