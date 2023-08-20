The Georgia Bulldogs, who have been around for almost 132 years now, have produced some massive talents over the years. Mecole Hardman, Fran Tarkenton, and Richard Seymour to name a few.

Coming to RBs, however, one may ask who are the best Georgia RBs in the NFL. Throughout the years, we've seen some spectacular running backs taking the gridiron for the Bulldogs in the college football scene. So without wasting any time, let's take a look at the top 5 Georgia RBs in the NFL.

#No 5. Frank Sinkwich

Frank Sinkwich played for the Bulldogs from 1940 to 1942. He was the first Heisman Trophy winner from Georgia and Southeast colleges. In 1941, he was the leading player with the most rushing yards (1,103 yards).

In 1942, he became a part of the Bulldogs who won their first SEC Championship and National Championship. In 1943, the Detroit Lions locked him as the first overall pick in the draft.

In his three-season stint in Georgia, Frank had amassed 2,271 rushing yards, 2,331 passing yards, and 60 touchdowns. Despite playing in a different era of football, Sinkwich will always be remembered for his contributions to Georgia. And this is why he makes it to the 5th spot on this list.

#No 4. Sony Michel

Sony Michel is considered one of the most dominant running backs of the Bulldogs. He committed to Georgia in 2013, beginning his rise to stardom. His breakout season came in 2015 with the knee injury of Chubb. Michel went on to help the team win their first SEC championship in 2017 since 2005.

In 2017 itself, Michel had 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns. The New England Patriots picked him as their 31st overall pick in the 2018 draft, after which he went on to play for five seasons in the NFL. In the league, he racked up 3,243 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, before announcing his retirement in July.

Michel racked up 3,638 rushing yards with the Bulldogs, the third most by any RB in their program history, along with 20 total touchdowns. His Rose Bowl heroics in 2018 put Georgia in the National Championship game. And this incredible college performance puts him at no. 4 on our list.

#No 3. Todd Gurley

Coming in at the third spot on our list is Todd Gurley. Nick had a great impact on the team after committing to the Bulldogs over the Clemson Tigers in 2012.

In his debut game for Georgia, Gurley rushed for 100 yards on eight carries and two rushing touchdowns. The team went on to win 45-23 against the Buffalo Bulls. So it was no doubt that Gurley was a beast in the running back position.

In 2014, Gurley was suspended for four games for violating NCAA rules by accepting money for autographs. Furthermore, he suffered from a torn ACL, ending his season abruptly. Despite this, Gurley became the second true freshman to rush for 1,000 yards in the program's history.

Gurley was picked up by the St.Louis Rams in 2015 as the 10th overall pick before announcing his retirement in 2022 after dealing with a series of injuries.

His three-season stint with the Bulldogs saw him rack up 3,285 rushing yards and 36 rushing TDs, placing him in the third sport of our list of best Georgia RBs in the NFL of all time.

#2 Nick Chubb

Coming in at No.2 is Nick Chubb, who was a devastating combination of strength and speed. The four-star recruit committed to Georgia in 2013. He was a true freshman for Georgia, running for 1,547 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns when Gurley was facing his suspension. And this was the moment Chubb made his mark with the Bulldogs.

In 2015, Chubb faced a knee injury while playing against Tennessee, which sidelined him for the rest of that year's campaign. But he bounced right back the next year, and in 2017, became a key part of the roster that took him to his first College Football Playoff.

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted the RB as their 35th overall pick. He is still in the NFL, entering his sixth season with the team this year and continuing to impress at the biggest stage of football.

His Bulldogs era saw him being placed 2nd in Georgia history in rushing yards (4,769 yards). Truly one of the best Georgia RBs in the NFL of all time.

#No 1 Herschel Walker

When it comes to the best Georgia RBs in the NFL of all time, one cannot dispute that Herschel Walker takes the crown. He is also debatably one of the most impressive college football players of all time, and his statistics are a testament to his talents on the gridiron

In 1982, Walker won the Heisman trophy after a record of 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns in an 11-0 regular season for the Bulldogs. He is also the only player along with Glenn Davis and Doak Walker in NCAA history to have three top 3 Heisman finishes. This makes him a truly one-of-a-kind player in the program's history.

Walker was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys as the 114th overall pick in the 1985 Draft. He went on to play for 12 seasons in the league with four different teams, before retiring from professional football in 1997.

His 5,259 rushing yards for the Bulldogs is still the most ever by a player in three seasons, solidifying his place at the No.1 spot as the best Georgia RBs in the NFL of all time.