"He got meatloaf for brains" - Former NFL star Herschel Walker trolled by fans over embarrassing mistake at Senate rally

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is running for United States Senator in the state of Georgia.

At a rally in Georgia, the former running back misspoke by saying CTR, instead of CRT, which stands for Critical Race Theory. Fans on social media reacted to the mistake.

This Twitter user said: "I just saw the Herschel Walker clip from the rally. How anyone can listen to this man speak, not to mention his past and mental illness, and still think he would be fit for office, is almost unbelievable."

This Twitter user said: "I just saw the Herschel Walker clip from the rally. How anyone can listen to this man speak, not to mention his past and mental illness, and still think he would be fit for office, is almost unbelievable."

Lawyer Exavier Pope tweeted: "Herschel Walker is an embarrassment to himself and the human cerebellum."

Lawyer Exavier Pope tweeted: "Herschel Walker is an embarrassment to himself and the human cerebellum."

Another Twitter user noted: "Herschel Walker confusing CRT and calling it CTR in his speech, clearly shows he is clueless about what it means."

Another Twitter user noted: "Herschel Walker confusing CRT and calling it CTR in his speech, clearly shows he is clueless about what it means."

This Twitter user stated: "It was a disgrace to see you say 'CTR' and not have the slightest damn clue what you are talking about. America LAST. That is the side you are on. It's disgusting really. No honor at all."

BrotherMatthew 🇺🇸🌊 @STPFreak



This Twitter user stated: "It was a disgrace to see you say 'CTR' and not have the slightest damn clue what you are talking about. America LAST. That is the side you are on. It's disgusting really. No honor at all."

Another Twitter user noted: "You want to be a Senator but you don't even know the difference between CRT and a CTR. So, Herschel, can you name at least 5 high schools in Georgia or even in Dallas that are teaching CRT? How about just 2?"

Another Twitter user noted: "You want to be a Senator but you don't even know the difference between CRT and a CTR. So, Herschel, can you name at least 5 high schools in Georgia or even in Dallas that are teaching CRT? How about just 2?"

This Twitter user asserted: "CTR (?) what an idiot. It’s clear he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. If we’re not black or white then why is that option on every thing? He has mental issues & doesn’t realize he’s being used. I hope people wake up, go vote but not for this nitwit. Vote @ReverendWarnock"

Laura George @msladybug1103 @MerrillLynched

This Twitter user asserted: "CTR (?) what an idiot. It's clear he doesn't know what he's talking about. If we're not black or white then why is that option on every thing? He has mental issues & doesn't realize he's being used. I hope people wake up, go vote but not for this nitwit. Vote @ReverendWarnock"

Another Twitter user said: "He went off on 'CTR' he’s got no business running other than he can be moulded…GA has fine representation. Herschel should stay in his lane."

Another Twitter user said: "He went off on 'CTR' he's got no business running other than he can be moulded…GA has fine representation. Herschel should stay in his lane."

This Twitter user said: "@HerschelWalker is against 'CTR'! He not only doesn’t know what it is, he can’t even get the name straight! It’s pathetic that this man is running for office."

This Twitter user said: "@HerschelWalker is against 'CTR'! He not only doesn't know what it is, he can't even get the name straight! It's pathetic that this man is running for office."

Another user tweeted: "Not only is CTR/CRT not being taught in schools, it doesn't sound like he would have even been in class for the lesson if it was. He sounds like an uneducated baffoon.@HerschelWalker"

Another user tweeted: "Not only is CTR/CRT not being taught in schools, it doesn't sound like he would have even been in class for the lesson if it was. He sounds like an uneducated baffoon.@HerschelWalker"

This Twitter user stated: "What is CRT? Herschel Walker clearly told you it's CTR and that is what they're teaching."

This Twitter user stated: "What is CRT? Herschel Walker clearly told you it's CTR and that is what they're teaching."

Herschel Walker and his NFL career

The former NFL running back at his alma mater, The University of Georgia

The running back played 12 seasons in the NFL with four different teams. He played the first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (1986-1989) and was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in October 1989.

He played with the Philadelphia Eagles for three seasons and the New York Giants for a season before playing the final two seasons of his career back in Dallas.

The 60-year-old is running against incumbent United States Senator Raphael Warnock for Senator in the state of Georgia.

