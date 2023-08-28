Top 5 horrifying injuries in college football history

Spinal and neck injuries in college football, especially sustained during tackles top the list even today. The world of football has seen devastating injuries, some up to a point that became life-threatening. The nature of injuries in college football has altered now, with leg and ankle being the worst hit. However, spinal and neck injuries in college football history remain at the top of the list to date.

Ranking worst injuries in college football

#5 Dante Love, Ball State Cardinals, 2008

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Dante Love fractured his cervical spine in 2008 and did not return to the sport as a wide receiver. He made a recovery and, instead, chose to earn a place with Ball State. Love became a graduate coaching receiver.

His story of recovery is inspiring, and his love for sport is unending, as he found his way back to Ball State Cardinals. Dante Love's 2008 injury jolted the football community.

Expand Tweet

#4 Devon Walker, Tulane Green Wave, 2012

Devon Walker sustained a life-threatening injury during the 2012 season. He injured his neck while playing for Tulane Green Wave against Tulsa. Despite the severity of his condition, his recovery was steady. He regained a light touch sensation and minor movement by February 1, 2013.

Expand Tweet

#3 Chris Norton, Luther College, 2010

On October 16, 2010, Chris Norton made a tackle that changed his life's trajectory. He suffered a horrendous injury, resulting in a mere 3% chance of walking ever again.

Thereafter, he progressed steadily from the injury to enjoying moments of standing unaided and ultimately walking again after two years. Norton's remarkable recovery and miraculous turnaround are examples of immense personal strength.

Expand Tweet

#2 Eric LeGrand, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 2010

The football community was jolted when Rutgers player Eric LeGrand suffered a paralyzing spinal cord injury. This was during his game against the Army, resulting in no movement below the neck. While the Scarlet Knights emerged victorious, the horrific incident eclipsed it.

LeGrand had a wide impact, especially in New Jersey. The injury devastated the fans not only in Jersey but nationwide. Additionally, the loss of a promising athlete highlighted the grotesque face of sports.

Expand Tweet

#1 Roy Lee "Chuckie" Mullins, Ole Miss Rebels, 1989

Roy Lee 'Chuckie' Mullins, a prominent part of the Ole Miss Rebels, tragically sustained a spinal cord injury. He played his final game on October 28, 1989, ending in one of the worst injuries in college football that altered his life irrevocably.

He passed away two years later, only to remain a legacy at the Ole Miss. The jersey 38 remains a cherished award as an on-field tribute to Mullins.

Expand Tweet