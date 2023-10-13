Top 5 longest winning streaks in SEC football history ft. Georgia, Alabama and more

Defending SEC champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, are on an impressive winning streak, going 23 games unbeaten. While the Alabama Crimson Tide commands a monopoly in recording the most wins without losing, this list will explore the surprises and the achievements of other powerhouse teams.

The Bulldogs, with their recent entry into the Southeastern Conference's top 5 longest winning streaks, mark a significant achievement in the coaching career of Kirby Smart. Everyone loves a fairy tale, and the excitement is on another level when it comes to sports. Every passing game after a certain record has been met is like history in the making.

The stories of the Tennessee Volunteers under coach Robert Neylan, or the dominance of the Crimson Tide, can’t be talked about enough. Can the Georgia Bulldogs continue with their fantastic form? Will they become the team with the longest winning streak in the SEC?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This article will list the top five longest-winning streaks in SEC football history.

#5. Georgia Bulldogs - 23 games

Georgia's winning streak from 2021 to 2023 reached 23 after a victory against the Kentucky Wildcats. The game was held on Oct. 7, where they secured a 51-13 win.

Interestingly, this was the 100th game of coach Kirby Smart with the Georgia Bulldogs. It is the first time a coach has had the best 100-game start in the Southeastern Conference. The winning run stands fifth on our list of the longest winning streaks in SEC football history.

#4. Tennessee Volunteers - 26 games

Under coach Robert Neyland's guidance, Tennessee won 23 games from 1937 to 1939. The run started after a narrow 13-7 loss to Vanderbilt on Nov. 13, 1937.

A 14-0 defeat by Southern California in the Rose Bowl ended one of the most storied and longest winning streaks in SEC history. The Tennessee Volunteers outscored their opponents by a margin of 293-26. Additionally, they secured two SEC championships. The Vols remain fourth on the list of longest-winning streaks in SEC football history.

#3. Alabama Crimson Tide - 26 Games

Alabama football made a mark under the leadership of long-serving coach Nick Saban in 2015–2016, with a winning streak of 26 games. Their last loss was against Ole Miss by a narrow margin before they set off on this journey.

Alabama successfully maintained a substantial margin of 762-276 over their opponents. This run included important victories, like one over Florida with a 38-0 score. With this, the Crimson Tide occupy the first three positions in the list of longest winning streaks in SEC football history.

#2. Alabama Crimson Tide - 28 Games

Coach Gene Stallings was at the helm when, once again, the Alabama Crimson Tide went on a 28-game winning streak. It started after a 35-0 loss to Florida on Sept. 14, 1991, and lasted until a 17-17 tie to the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 16, 1993. The longest winning streak in SEC football history encompassed a 31-game unbeaten run.

This included a 34-13 triumph over Miami (Fla.) in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide secured the 1992 consensus national championship and an SEC title. Consensus All-Americans from this period featured defensive end John Copeland, DE Eric Curry, defensive back Antonio Langham and running back David Palmer.

#1. Alabama Crimson Tide - 28 Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, is on top of the longest winning streak in SEC football history. The streak started after a 24-14 loss to Southern California on Sept. 23, 1978. After winning 28 games in a row, the run was finally put to rest with a surprising 6-3 defeat to Mississippi State on Nov. 1, 1980.

The streak saw the 1978 team secure a Sugar Bowl victory over Penn State. The best part of the game was the fourth-quarter goal-line stand. It earned the team the AP national title. The 1979 team continued its dominance and won the consensus national and SEC titles. Consensus All-Americans from this era included defensive end Marty Lyons, offensive guard Jim Bunch and linebacker E.J. Junior.