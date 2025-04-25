Top 5 Penn State players to have played for the NY Giants feat. Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants drafted a Penn State star with their first-round pick in Thursday's 2025 NFL draft. With the No. 3 overall pick, the Giants selected defensive edge Abdul Carter.

Carter was ranked No. 1 following the NFL combine and led the country with 23 1/2 tackles for loss with 12 sacks last season. The edge was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American pick.

With this pick, Carter becomes the latest in a line of Nittany Lions to wear a Giants uniform. Let's look at the top five Penn State players to play for New York.

Top 5 Penn State players to have played for the NY Giants

Saquon Barkley had a standout 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but his career began in New York. Barkley spent his college years at Penn State. Over three seasons, he was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and was a 2017 consensus All-American.

The Giants drafted Saquon Barkley as the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He became a fan favorite during his six seasons with the Giants. The Nittany Lions star quickly made a name for himself in New York, being named the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and receiving a Pro Bowl selection. He was selected for the Pro Bowl again in 2022.

The running back has really thrived in Philadelphia. In his sole season with the Eagles thus far, Barkley picked up the first Super Bowl ring of his career. He had his best NFL season yet and led the league in rushing yards on his way to winning the Bert Bell Award.

Barkley was a first-team All-Pro and was named the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

#2. LaVar Arrington

LaVar Arrington spent just a singular season with New York, but he is a Penn State legend. Arrington played for the Nittany Lions from 1997 to 1999, during which he got the nickname "LaVar Leap" for his tendency to jump over the offensive line.

The linebacker was a two-time First-Team All-American and won both the Butkus Award and Bednarik Award in 1999. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Arrington was the second overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft and was picked up by Washington, where he went on to spend six seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection three times in that span.

Injury prevented Arrington from leaving a lasting impact on New York. He played in just six games before rupturing his Achilles. Although the linebacker was unable to show off his skill set much for the Giants, his impact on football is clear.

#3. Kerry Collins

Kerry Collins is another College Football Hall of Fame player who made his mark on both Penn State and the New York Giants. Collins played at Penn State from 1991 to 1994 and had a standout senior season in which he led the nation in passing and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. He was a consensus All-American and won the Maxwell Award and O'Brien Award.

Collins was the No. 5 pick in the 1995 NFL draft and had a professional career spanning 18 seasons and six teams. From 1999 to 2003, he was the quarterback for New York and helped lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2001.

#4. Rosey Grier

Rosey Grier played defensive tackle and defensive edge for Penn State. After an impressive college career, he was selected No. 31 overall by the New York Giants in the 1955 NFL draft.

Grier remained with the Giants for seven seasons. During that span, he had two Pro Bowl selections and was an All-Pro in 1956. That same year, Grier won the Super Bowl with New York.

Theo Johnson played four seasons at Penn State before being selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With the Nittany Lions, the tight end had 12 career touchdown receptions, tied for 16th all-time at Penn State and third among Nittany Lion tight ends.

Johnson was the 2023 recipient of the Penn State Iron Lion Award, given to an athlete who shows dedication and leadership while staying committed to strength and conditioning principles.

This past season, Johnson played in 12 games and recorded 331 yards. The 24-year-old has a long pro career ahead of him to prove himself as a star in New York.

