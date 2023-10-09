Top 5 potential landing spots for Jayden Daniels in 2024 NFL draft

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is making a name for himself in his last year of college football. The quarterback began his college football journey as a true freshman for Arizona State back in 2019. And after three seasons, he decided to transfer to LSU back in 2022.

Jayden Daniels was named as the starting QB of the LSU Tigers upon his arrival. His debut season saw him put up 2,913 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He returned as QB1 for his final season this campaign. And so far, Daniels has recorded 1,969 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns, making him a top-10 quarterback prospect for the 2024 NFL draft.

Let us explore the top five teams that might acquire Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL draft.

Top 5 landing spots for Jayden Daniels

#1 San Francisco 49ers

With the 49ers witnessing the exit of quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Brody Purdy remains the starting QB for the team along with free agent acquisition Sam Darnold, who previously played for the Jets and Panthers as his backup. Thus, the 49ers could be looking to build a new generation of QB talents in the franchise from the 2024 NFL draft.

Jayden Daniels could be a potential pick for the team in the 2024 draft. Under the guidance of coach Kyle Shanahan and Purdy, he could turn into a franchise quarterback of the future.

#2 Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings roster boasts the talents of wide receivers such as Justin Jefferson. The team did not finalize another extension with long-term quarterback Kirk Cousins. Thus, this could be his last season in Minnesota and they might be looking at other alternatives in place of Cousins.

Drafting Jayden Daniels could be a move that could bring in fresh youngster energy into their offensive line. And given Daniels' talent with the ball, he might go on to build a solid chemistry with Jefferson.

#3 New England Patriots

The Patriots are another team that has been having continuous quarterback woes after the departure of retired NFL GOAT Tom Brady. Brady led the franchise to six Super Bowls. And after he left to play for the Buccaneers in 2021, Jones was brought in as his replacement and earned the starting QB role right from the start.

However, Mac Jones has not been able to replicate the legacy that Brady left with the team. And this season has been particularly depressing as they could muster a 1-4 season so far. So if Jones fails to improve, then the Patriots might look for a fresh quarterback from the 2024 draft. That is where Jayden Daniels comes in as a viable option for Bill Belichick.

#4 Denver Broncos

The Broncos' new head coach Sean Payton has not had the start he wanted this season. And their $245 million QB signing from Seattle Russel Wilson is still underperforming after a heartbreaking 2022 debut. Payton will not shy away from parting ways with Wilson if he does not fit into his scheme. Thus, they may search for an alternative from the 2024 draft.

Jayden Daniels could be a good fit for Payton's playbook with the Broncos. He possesses the abilities to become a talented dual-threat QB in the league with exceptional pocket maneuvering. And Payton may just be the person to mold him to the best of his capabilities.

#5 New York Giants

The Giants had made it to the post-season last year with Daniels Jones leading them as the starting QB. However, he has failed to remain consistent with his performance and has been struggling so far this season. The Giants have won just one game out of the five they've played which puts a big question mark on Daniel Jones' future with the team.

If they decide to strategize a backup plan, then Jayden Daniel could be a prospect that might look enticing for them in the 2024 draft.