Top 5 Texas-specific defensive plays in EA College Football 25 ft. Storm Brave

The Texas Longhorns have long been a powerhouse in college football. Their success as a program can be seen through their various accolades and dedicated cult fanbase. EA's College Football 25 features a dominant Texas Longhorns team, with multiple standout players on its roster. For fans who are eager to win some games with their favorite team, we're here to help you get started.

The Longhorns emphasize their coverages and pressure on the defensive end. Here are the top five Texas-specific defensive plays in CFB25.

Top 5 Texas-specific defensive plays in EA College Football 25

#1 4-2-5 Nickel: "Over Storm Brave"

As a high-risk, high-reward play, this one is perfect for creating immense pressure on the quarterback. The safeties and linebackers are thrown into an intense blitz, and it causes the entire offense to scramble.

#2 3-3-5 Stack: "Fire Zone 3"

This is a mix of a zone coverage and a blitz. Three linebackers line up in a stack formation, and one or two of them blitz while the other drops back. This play stops both running plays and short passes.

#3 4-3 Over: "Cover 3 Sky"

This play maintains a cover 3 zone, while three defenders drop back deep to stop long passes. The linebackers and safeties shadow the routes in this play. This play stops big plays and still allows run defense.

#4 Dime 2-3-6: "DB Sting"

This play takes advantage of Texas' speed and depth in the secondary. It applies pressure from unexpected angles in a blitz and brings the quarterback forward into a waiting defensive line.

#5 3-4 Even: "Cross Fire Blitz"

Two linebackers from opposite sides meet in the middle of the offense in a cross-fire blitz. This play tries to collapse the pocket as quickly as possible, by exploiting the gap between the center and the guards.

Texas has a deep roster of defensive weapons. With the right choice of plays, a thorough knowledge of the cards up your sleeve, and good execution, you're sure to stop offenses in their tracks with these standout plays.

