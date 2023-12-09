The anticipation for the Heisman Trophy reached its peak this week with the announcement of the final four contenders: Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr. As the college football world awaits the crowning moment in New York on Dec. 10, it's crucial to shed light on the notable players who narrowly missed the cut.

Here, we delve into the top six snubs of the 2023 Heisman, acknowledging the talents and stories that captivated the season but fell just short of the prestigious award.

#5 Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Before a season-ending injury disrupted his impressive run, Travis showcased stellar performance, keeping Florida State in the College Football Playoff conversation. With 2,756 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games, he left an indelible mark on the season, narrowly missing the opportunity to vie for the trophy.

#6 Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Milroe, a true dual-threat quarterback, faced adversity early in the season but rebounded to lead Alabama back to the College Football Playoff. His combined 2,718 passing yards, 468 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns positioned him as a compelling Heisman contender. The Rose Bowl against No. 1 Michigan awaits as his chance to shine on the grand stage.

#7 Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Gordon emerged as a breakout star, spearheading Oklahoma State's resurgence to the Big 12 championship. His remarkable 1,614 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns made him the first Cowboys running back to win the Doak Walker Award. While narrowly missing the top four, Gordon's impact on the field cannot be overlooked.

#8 Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri

The epitome of a college football Cinderella story, walk-on Cody Schrader propelled Missouri to a 10-win season. Leading the nation with 124.9 rushing yards per game and finding the end zone 13 times, Schrader's extraordinary journey earned him a place in the conversation, albeit just outside the finalist list.

#9 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Corum, with an outstanding 24 touchdowns and 1,028 rushing yards, became a key figure in Michigan's success. As the FBS leader in touchdowns, Corum's stellar season contributed significantly to the Wolverines' achievements, securing his spot among the top Heisman contenders.

#10 J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

While early-season hype for McCarthy's Heisman chances diminished, he closed the regular season strong, securing a spot in the top 10. With 2,630 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and the ability to extend plays with his legs, McCarthy adds depth to Michigan's formidable offensive lineup.

Unraveling the Heisman puzzle: Beyond numbers and stats

The Heisman Trophy is more than individual brilliance; it encapsulates narratives, team dynamics and the ability to shine under pressure. As the final four await the crowning moment, these six players stand testament to the competitive nature of college football, where extraordinary performances often go unrecognized.

Ultimately, the trophy is not just about statistics but the journey, the impact on the team and the ability to transcend expectations. The snubs of 2023 only add to the mystique of this prestigious award, leaving fans eager for the announcement on Saturday night.