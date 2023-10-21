Top NFL Draft prospect draws Tua Tagovailoa, CJ Stroud comparison

There's an ample amount of time before the 2024 NFL draft arrives. Nonetheless, Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is doing wonders for his draft value.

This will be Penix's final season at the college level before he goes pro, and he's off to a stellar start, leading the Huskies to a 6-0 record. The Washington quarterback is currently the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He has also drawn comparisons to Houston Texans rookie CJ Stroud and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Some analysts also believe that the Huskies signal-caller has attributes that are more special than the two NFL stars. On Tuesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk to wax lyrical on Penix. He said:

"He’s a bigger Tua (Tagovailoa). Penix is a bigger, stronger Tua. Better arm, power thrower a little bit. I thought he was much more impressive (than Oregon quarterback Bo Nix)."

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard then made an appearance on the Brock and Salk podcast Wednesday and said that Penix has similarities to Tagovailoa but has a stronger arm than Stroud. He said:

"Tua is kind of a slinger, too. Tua is not over the top like I was. He kind of slings it. And Penix is a slinger. I mean, he is like a slingshot rubber band, man. That arm is as loosey-goosey as any. And Tua’s got a loose arm, too. I think that there is some merit to that. I’ve kind of said he (Penix) is a stronger-armed C.J. Stroud."

Given his recent performances for the Huskies, it's safe to say Penix will be turning a few heads in his direction. However, it will be interesting to see whether he can continue to dominate for the remainder of the 2023 season, which could further boost his NFL draft stock.

Michael Penix Jr.'s stats in the 2023 season

Michael Penix Jr. is considered a top prospect for the 2024 NFL draft

The Washington Huskies quarterback has gotten off to an excellent start completing 155 of his 215 passes for 2,301 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Penix's exceptional offensive outings are primarily the reason why Washington is still the only unbeaten side in the Pac-12 this year. The Huskies will be hoping that its quarterback continues his red-hot form heading into the business end of the season.

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will run for three days from April 25-27 next year. The grand event will take place near the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.