Tracey Edmonds opens up about her game day experience cheering for Deion Sanders' Colorado against USC

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders suffered another loss against the USC team. However, off the gridiron, his longtime girlfriend Tracey Edmonds, and his ex-wife Carolyn Chambers caught the action in a celebrity-packed Folsom Field.

The Colorado Buffaloes lost the game narrowly 48-41 after a torrid first half. A stirring second-half comeback where they outscored the Trojans 27-14 landed them short of victory.

Edmonds described her experience at the thrilling clash cheering on Deion Sanders on her Instagram stories with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Fun times in Colorado at the game and catching up with friends! Now...I'm BACK TO WORK this week. So great seeing you #HillaryTurnerDuffy!"

Enter caption

Several well-known people attended the event, including NBA stars LeBron James and Aaron Gordon.

The Deion Sanders pull

The Deion Sanders pull is so strong that it has become an expectation that celebrities will grace any Colorado game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Before the clash against the USC Trojans, in an interaction, Sanders revealed his view on celebrities attending Colorado games.

“It’s going to be good," he said. "But I like that for you all, I like that some of these guys are parking their big jets on the nearest airport, and you’re going to see us. Shoot, I think half the NBA is going to be here.”

Sanders also revealed that the celebrities wanting to share in the Coach Prime spotlight don't only appear at the game but on social media as well.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot. I mean the DMs after a game are just, it’s like juhduhduhduhduh,” Sanders said, mimicking the sound of an endless scroll. “It’s tremendous, and it’s very respectful, and I love it because there’s some people that you wouldn’t even think of that’s checking in and checking on you.”

Coach Prime outlined how his interactions with famous people went and namechecked a surprising celebrity as a personal friend.

“No one gives me football advice. That would be ignorant for them to,” Sanders said. “It’s like me giving Jamie Foxx acting advice. Jamie Foxx checks on me, because we went through something tremendous and he almost lost his life as well. And he’s a friend. Where I live in Texas, he lives right down the street. Like he was born and raised right down the street. Probably 15 minutes from where I live.”

The atmosphere at Folsom Field during game days has been described as electric by various personalities and it's all down to the Deion Sanders pull.