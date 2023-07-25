Deion Sanders has had two serious surgeries to address blood clot concerns on both legs and actor Jamie Foxx who also recently had a near-death experience, was at the forefront of wishing him well.

Foxx posted a supportive comment on Sanders' recent Instagram post about his surgery:

“Get well soon my friend”

Early in June, Deion Sanders responded to speculation that he was due to have emergency surgery for blood clots in both legs.

“It’s time for the horse to talk. You heard from everybody else but you hadn’t heard it from me. Try to get those clots so I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes. That’s what’s going on,” Sanders said.

Sanders has had health issues since 2021 while still the Jackson State head coach. His mother confirmed that the problem of blood clots ran in the family and had even turned fatal a couple of times. Blood clots meant that he had to have two of his toes amputated.

While the procedure on his left foot was successful, he had to have surgery on his right leg to address blood clots there too.

In 2021, Deion Sanders and Jamie Foxx appeared on ESPN's "First Take" alongside host Stephen A. Smith to discuss their various projects at the time. It seems as if their relationship has kept since then.

Dov Kleiman



Deion's girlfriend Tracey Edmonds updated moments ago on Instagram:



"Thank you Lord for another successful surgery!! We thank you for giving Excellent News: Deion Sanders had another successful surgery and will safely recoverDeion's girlfriend Tracey Edmonds updated moments ago on Instagram:"Thank you Lord for another successful surgery!! We thank you for giving #CoachPrime @DeionSanders the strength to…

Never the one to let anything get him down, Deion Sanders sounded bullish after the procedures.

“I ain’t going nowhere because we’re comin’,” Sanders said. “I’m just trying to get all this straight. So when I walk that sideline, and I walk my walk, because I’m gonna talk my talk, that I’m going to walk my walk. ... I appreciate you. I truly do.”

Deion Sanders' coaching legacy

Cricket Celebration Bowl - South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Everywhere Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders goes, he generates interest with his flamboyant manner and obvious charisma. He arrived in Colorado with a lot of hype, and the program sold out its allotment of season tickets for the first time since 1996.

Coach Prime will have quite the job on his hands to reverse the fortunes of a program that had a 1-11 record last season.

At Jackson State, Sanders led them to a program record of 11 wins and the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) title in 2022 and had a 27-6 record with them. He also famously convinced five-star recruit Travis Hunter to join an FCS side.

Sanders was roundly criticized earlier in the year when he declared his method of recruiting for different positions.

Deion Sanders reportedly told the Colorado State team that he would do things his own way and that he would bring in his own people. He was joined by his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, at Colorado.

