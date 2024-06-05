Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft: 5 landing spots for Colorado WR-CB ft. Los Angeles Rams 

Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter is a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft and one of the most dynamic players in college football. Scouts from every NFL team will likely have an interest in the young star because of his exceptional ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver.

In 2024, Hunter will begin his second season at Colorado, and in 2025, he will be eligible for the draft for the first time.

Here are five possible NFL Draft destinations for Colorado's outstanding two-way college football player as we anticipate next year's prospects.

Top 5 landing spots for Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft

#5. Los Angeles Chargers

NFL: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

No matter what position Hunter is placed at in the NFL, it would benefit the Chargers.

After the departure of star wideout Keenan Allen, the Chargers elected to draft Georgia's Ladd McConkey this year, to pair with Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston. If their decision to roll the dice and move on from Allen doesn't pay off, Hunter could help fill that void as an elite receiver.

Hunter could also join a secondary that has struggled to find a top cornerback that can defend elite receivers one-on-one. Asante Samuel Jr. leads the cornerback unit, but beyond that, they don't have much quality depth at that position.

#4. Denver Broncos

NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Travis Hunter could also be a great fit for the Denver Broncos, who are also in dire need of depth at cornerback and receiver. The receiving group is led by Courtland Sutton, followed by Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr., and Tim Patrick.

In 2025, Patrick will be an unrestricted free agent. This could create a receiver spot and allow Hunter to play alongside former Oregon superstar quarterback Bo Nix.

Compared to some of the other teams on this list, Denver's secondary might not require as much assistance. Still, an offensive team facing a cornerback tandem led by Travis Hunter and All-Pro Patrick Surtain II would undoubtedly be overwhelmed.

#3. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Jayden Daniels

Drafting Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft would make for a significant addition to the Washington Commanders' foundation. It would further demonstrate that they may be creating something truly special.

Hunter could potentially be most useful in Washington as a cornerback to support the secondary, which has been struggling over the past few seasons.

The Commanders could also use Hunter to add another exciting element to their offense with their quarterback of the future, former LSU Tiger Jayden Daniels. They could throw Hunter into the mix on offense to add another threat at receiver alongside Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

#2. Minnesota Vikings

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

In the future, the Minnesota Vikings will be in serious need of a playmaker at cornerback. Travis Hunter could be the ideal player to help the Vikings fill that gap on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaquill Griffin will both be unrestricted free agents in 2025, leaving the Vikings with potential openings at that position in the future.

Hunter would be a huge young piece with a high ceiling at corner. He could also be the one who could help build the future of the Vikings secondary that has struggled over the last two seasons.

#1. Los Angeles Rams

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter would be a fantastic fit with the Rams in Los Angeles. He could join the receiving core of the Rams, which already includes veteran Cooper Kupp and rising star Puka Nacua.

Hunter would give the Rams an additional outside speed threat that they could also utilize as a weapon on special teams.

The 21-year-old would significantly improve the Rams' defensive backfield if he were to play in the secondary. Tre'Davious White, an All-Pro, was just signed by the Rams this year but will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

The Rams may end up with even less depth there than they do now as a result of this, furthering the value of Hunter as an elite corner.

Which team do you think will select Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let us know your predictions in the comment section.