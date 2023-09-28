In the Rocky Mountain showdown between Colorado and Colorado State, Travis Hunter couldn't receive Shedeur Sanders' pass after being taken down by safety Henry Blackburn's late hit. The hit left Hunter crumpled on the ground in agony. He briefly returned to the game before being taken to hospital.

It was later revealed that he had a lacerated liver and the seriousness of the matter escalated when Henry Blackburn and his family started receiving death threats due to the incident.

Yesterday, Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn met in person to put the aftermath of the ill-tempered game to bed which should calm tensions.

CFB fans were all for it and they appreciated the gesture by both players to de-escalate the situation.

The fallout for Henry Blackburn after Travis Hunter hit

It has not been a pleasant few weeks for Henry Blackburn after the incident with Travis Hunter. The police have been investigating multiple death threats made against Blackburn and his family.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was hailed for his response to the news about the death threats against Blackburn.

“He does not deserve a death threat over a game,” Sanders said. “You can call [the hit] dirty. You can call it he was just playing the game of football. … This is still a young man trying to make it in life, a guy that’s trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. … I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he forgives him. Let’s move on.”

Travis Hunter was also extremely gracious when speaking about the incident on a YouTube livestream days after it had happened.

“I just stay humble,” Hunter said. “It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. Just got to get up and fight again. … Good thing the doctor stopped me because, if there was no doctors there, I would still be out there playing.”

Jay Norvell, Blackburn's coach conceded the nature of the hit but condemned the threats against his player.

“It’s sad that that’s the state of the world we live in," he said. "It’s a football game. Let’s not make it more than that. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. We don’t coach that kind of football. I’ve been talking to Henry about that — I talked to him last night and I talked to him today."

Football will always have such incidents but it's a good show that both players met and showed their fans that it's just a game at the end of the day.