Trevor Keegan NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Michigan OL ft. Carolina Panthers

Michigan Wolverines offensive guard Trevor Keegan is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft after exploring his interest last season.

Keegan does have one more year of eligibility, so perhaps he might return to Ann Arbor, but the guard is expected to be drafted on Day 3 in rounds six or seven.

5 landing spots for Trevor Keegan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1, Carolina Panthers

Trevor Keegan will be a depth player in 2024 in the NFL or someone on a practice squad, as he's a developmental player right now.

Any NFL team is always after an offensive lineman prospect, but the Carolina Panthers desperately need to address the interior of their offensive line.

Protecting Bryce Young is Carolina's biggest need this offseason, and Keegan would be an excellent late-round flier to come in and compete for a job.

#2, New York Giants

The New York Giants had to go out and sign Justin Pugh off the couch to come in and start at left guard, as New York didn't have depth ready to go.

After a frustrating 2023 season, the Giants need to overhaul their offensive line, which allowed 85 sacks this season. Quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito all got injured at points this season, so the Giants should consider adding Keegan, who did a good job protecting J.J. McCarthy at Michigan.

#3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay needs to improve its depth on the interior offensive line, which is why the Buccaneers are a good landing spot for Trevor Keegan.

Entering 2024, Tampa Bay only has four offensive guards under contract, so the Bucs will need to add at least one in the draft to be a developmental player, which Keegan is.

#4, Detroit Lions

Detroit could look to keep Trevor Keegan in state as the Lions make sense as a landing spot for the Michigan Wolverines guard.

The Lions have four guards under contract in 2024, so adding Keegan to either their practice squad or being a backup will allow him to develop and work his way into a depth role.

Keegan can also play tackle if needed, which is key for any backup offensive lineman in the NFL.

#5, New York Jets

The New York Jets need to address their offensive guard positions in a bad way this offseason.

New York only has three guards under contract for 2024, but Xavier Newman struggled mightily this season. Laken Tomlinson was decent this season, so adding Keegan to come in and compete for the starting job or be a backup makes sense.