Tyler Booker 2025 NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots for Alabama OL ft. Arizona Cardinals

Former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker played a huge part in helping the Crimson Tide's offense succeed this past season. He has been generating a lot of draft buzz since he declared for the NFL draft and could get attention from several NFL teams.

Pro Football Focus has him as the 65th-ranked player in the draft. However, they also have him as the highest-ranked guard. As a result, it would not be surprising to see him drafted much higher than the 65th spot. Several mock drafts, including one by ESPN's Mel Kiper, have predicted that he would be selected in the first round.

Three potential landing spots for Tyler Booker

#1 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are an interesting team to look at. They seem to have their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray but have struggled to build around him. The Cardinals would love to grab one of the top edge rushers, but with the 16th pick, players like Abdul Carter are unlikely to still be on the board.

As a result, if the Cardinals cannot draft an edge rusher, it makes sense for them to grab the top guard in the draft, Tyler Booker. The Cardinals will be without both of their Week 1 starters next season, Evan Brown and Will Hernandez, as the two players are slated to hit free agency.

#2 Baltimore Ravens

If Tyler Booker falls to near the end of the first round, the Baltimore Ravens will be tempted to pick him up. The Ravens are a great team because they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Lamar Jackson, playing alongside one of the best running backs in the league, Derrick Henry.

However, those players can't do what they do best if they are under constant pressure. The Ravens offensive line is expected to need to make replacements this offseason, so it would make sense to add Booker in the draft.

#3 Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings won 14 games this past season but lost in the first round because they did not have a proven quarterback. It is unlikely that they will acquire a star quarterback in the offseason because they are not usually available.

As a result, one of the best things they can do to help whoever their quarterback is to give them as much protection as possible. Drafting Tyler Booker would help the team a lot in that area. There is a good chance that he falls to the 24th pick and the Vikings would be tempted to sign him.

