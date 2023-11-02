UCF Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Knights' Big 12 opponents for 2024-2027 and rivalry outlook explored

The UCF Knights discovered their fixture schedule for the next four years on Wednesday, when the new scheduling matrix was unveiled by the Big 12.

The Big 12 will grow to a 16-team conference with the recent additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, the Red River Rivals, Texas and Oklahoma, who made some of the first realignment and expansion moves last year.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark explained the scheduling matrix during the announcement on Wednesday.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. "I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected, and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

UCF Knights 2024-2027 football schedule

Teams will still play the standard nine conference games in the new format while the conference schedule takes team rivalries into account.

The two teams with the best conference records will face off against each other in the conference championship game.

Over the four-year span, teams will play each other twice, home and away, while the matchups that already happened this year will be repeated at a different venue next year.

2024

In 2024, the UCF Knights will host conference games against the following teams: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, and Utah. They will next travel to Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, and West Virginia for league games.

The Knights' non-conference opponents at home will be New Hampshire (Aug. 31), Sam Houston (Sept. 7), and Florida (Oct. 5).

The UCF Knights will play their first games against Arizona, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, and Utah next season. They last played Arizona State 21 years ago and West Virginia 20 years ago.

2025

Home: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Kansas State

2026

Home: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, TCU

Away: Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State

2027

Home: Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Away: Arizona, Baylor, Iowa State, Utah, and West Virginia

The UCF Knights will certainly hope that next season turns out much better for them than this season, where they are still winless in the Big 12 since joining.