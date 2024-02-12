UCLA football coaching candidates: Ranking 5 potential head coach replacements for Bruins after Chip Kelly’s Ohio State move

The UCLA Bruins are searching for a new coach after Chip Kelly accepted the job to become the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kelly's departure makes the Bruins entering the Big Ten more intriguing. But who could become the next coach for the UCLA Bruins? Let's look at the five candidates from most likely to least likely.

Top 5 UCLA football coaching candidates after Chip Kelly's exit

#1, Barry Odom

The former Missouri and current UNLV coach Barry Odom is a potential candidate for the UCLA coach. He had moderate success in his four seasons with Missouri, going 25-25 (13-19 SEC), before leaving in 2016. In the Mountain West last season, his team tied for first in the conference with a 9-5 (6-2 MWC) record.

He could step up for the Bruins and lead the way. The only issue is 0-3 in bowl games. But if that is the only concern, the Bruins could neglect that and have a competent head coach leading the program.

#2: P.J. Fleck

P.J. Fleck has coached for the Western Michigan Chippewas (2013-2016) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2017-). He has shown he can dominate with an 80-56 record while being 6-2 in bowl games. Fleck took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm his commitment to Minnesota amid the rumors.

While coaches have left at the 11th hour before, Fleck could be one of the best options for the Bruins coaching search. Staying in the Big Ten should prove they can do well. And after a sub.500 record last season, the chance to get a good coach has not been as open as it is.

#3: Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy has gone through another round of NFL coaching hires that did not have him as the lead man on a team. He could be the next coach of the Bruins. He has a history with the Bruins as he was the running backs coach from 2003-2004 and added recruiting coordinator in 2005.

This could be a golden opportunity for Bieniemy to lead the Bruins to success in the Big Ten and show how good he is. Although he could return to the Kansas City Chiefs in a coaching capacity of some kind, this Bruins opening is worth considering.

#4: Mike Vrabel

Fired by the Tennessee Titans during the offseason, Mike Vrabel could not get a head coaching job. However, the Bruins position could be for him as he has found success before. He could return to the Big Ten even though his days as a linebacker and defensive line coach for Ohio State are over.

Jim Harbaugh displayed that the way to stay in the minds of NFL owners for another job is by dominating college football. And Vrabel could do that with the UCLA Bruins.

#5: Brennan Marion

Brennan Marion has never been a head coach in college football despite putting in the work. He was an extremely gifted wide receiver who holds the yards per catch record in the NCAA. He was the OC for the UNLV Rebels last season after being the pass game coordinator for the Texas Longhorns in 2022.

He is a bright young coach who could showcase his ability and be part of the program for the next 20 years if he chooses.

