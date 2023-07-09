UConn to the Big 12, a possibility or just a far-fetched rumor? How will it leverage the media value of the conference in the coming years?

The Big 12 Conference is intensifying on its expansion move and UConn is a top candidate. The conference added four new institutions officially this summer. However, Texas and Oklahoma will be making their way out to join the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

This is pushing the conference into another series of expansion processes. The conference has reportedly held extensive talks with a number of institutions, most especially in the Pac-12. Nonetheless, bringing in a Big East powerhouse is an option on the table.

UConn rejoined the Big East in 2020 after a seven-year absence. The university was an original member of the conference in 1979 but exited after some controversy in 2013. It might be set for an exit once again, and now to a Power Five conference.

Big 12 wants to build its basketball appeal

UConn has a notable track record of achievement in collegiate sports, especially in the realm of men's and women's basketball. The men's team recently secured a national championship in April, further adding to the university's impressive legacy in the sport.

This makes the school a top option for the Big 12. The conference commissioner, Brett Yormark, wants to build the Big 12 reputation in basketball in a bid to remain relevant in college sports. It has therefore placed this as a key focus in its recent expansion moves.

The conference has reportedly held talks with other college basketball powerhouse institutions, including Gonzaga, Arizona, Utah, Memphis and a host of others. Without a doubt, this will boost the relevance of the conference in the sport.

In a recent interview on ESPN 960 AM, CBS's Dennis Dodd discussed the Big 12's intensifying efforts to lure the Huskies to the conference. He said:

"There will be a significant push to get UConn into the Big 12. I don't know which way that will go; they're terrible at football and have travel issues. He will have to get that past the president. But the fact that it's being talked about now, especially in basketball, suggests there's some support with it."

UConn's prominence could boost Big 12 media value

Being a top basketball program in the country and the current men's national champion, there's a lot UConn adds to Big 12 media value. While the school's football team hasn't recorded much success, the basketball team is one of the most followed in the country. This helps the conference gain more media attention.

The Big 12 sealed a huge television deal worth $2.28 billion with ESPN and Fox in 2022. It recently shared $44 million among its member for the 2022/2023 year and the figure is expected to grow to $50 million when the new TV deal kicks off. With Huskies on board, this is bound to further increase in the long run.

