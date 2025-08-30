USC vs Missouri Prediction & Betting Tips - August 30 | College Football Week 1

The Missouri State Bears will take on the USC Trojans in one of the more intriguing season-opening matchups on the Week One slate. The game is set for Saturday, Aug. 30, with kickoff at 6:30 PM CT from the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Fans can catch the action on the Big Ten Network.
Missouri State vs USC Prediction
Missouri State begins a new chapter this fall as it transitions from the FCS ranks into the FBS. Third-year head coach Ryan Beard has Jacob Clark back at quarterback, giving the Bears a proven leader under center as the program tries to make its mark at the next level. Clark will be asked to carry a young team that features several new faces on both defense and at skill positions.
USC enters its second year competing in the Big Ten under head coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans are looking to bounce back after a 2024 season that fell short of expectations and will be heavily favored here. With a loaded roster and Riley’s high-powered system, USC has every advantage on paper against a Missouri State team still building depth and adjusting to its new competition level.
Simply put, the Trojans have the talent to overwhelm the Bears early and often. Missouri State will look to keep it competitive behind Clark’s experience, but USC’s speed and firepower should prove too much to handle.
Missouri State vs USC Betting Tips
Oddsmakers have set USC as a 35.5-point favorite, with the over/under sitting at 59.5, according to BetMGM.
The spread reflects just how wide the gap is between these two programs. Bettors looking for action may want to consider the total points. Lincoln Riley’s offenses historically put up big numbers, and Missouri State’s defense—still developing at the FBS level—could struggle to slow them down. If USC races out to an early lead, the over is very much in play.
Missouri State vs USC Head-to-Head
These programs don’t have much history, but there is one notable connection. Back in 2020, Lincoln Riley faced Missouri State while coaching at Oklahoma. His Sooners rolled to a 48-0 victory in a COVID-adjusted fall season. That game was also Ryan Beard’s first as Missouri State’s defensive coordinator, giving this matchup a unique storyline.
Now, Beard returns as the Bears’ head coach, squaring off against Riley once again—this time with his team making its debut as a full-fledged FBS program. USC will look to handle business as expected, while Missouri State aims to prove it belongs on the big stage.
Read More:
Jeremiah Smith speaks on adjusting to fame as college football stardom grows
Jeremiah Smith NFL draft: Eligibility, projections and more explored for Ohio State's star WR
How to defend Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins in EA Sports game?
USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.