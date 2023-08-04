Utah to Big 12 move shall reap $30 million per year, if the regents board meeting approves the proposal for 16 member teams

The potential move of Utah to the Big 12 is a change in college football that may be underestimated by many. The back-to-back Pac-12 Conference Champions stand to significantly increase their revenue by approximately $30 million if they were to switch conferences. This financial boost is certainly noteworthy.

However, it's essential to acknowledge that with such a move, Utah would face tougher competition in the Big 12, as the conference boasts more formidable programs.

Utah to Big 12: Will it happen?

Utah to Big 12 seems more likely than not to happen. It makes a lot of sense as the geographical location of their campus falls in line with the Big 12 model.

The Monty Show provided updates on the situation, indicating that there were no scheduled trustees meetings, but connections with the Arizona Board of Regents could potentially lead to four Pac-12 programs, including Utah, making the move to the Big 12.

YouTube: The Monty Show @TheMontyShow To clarify what we are hearing about Utah: There is no trustees meeting tonight. I am told Utah has been in communication with UA, ASU, and the BIG 12, and are following the process which starts for them tonight with the Arizona Board of Regents, who we are told will authorize UA… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

If this expansion happens, with the addition of the Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Utah Utes, the Big 12 would gain a surplus of talent, bolstering the conference's overall strength. This development would undoubtedly be a significant blow to the Pac-12, as it would lose a considerable number of its members, potentially impacting its competitiveness.

The Big 12's transformation into a superconference in both college football and basketball would solidify with these new additions, and Commissioner Brett Yormark deserves recognition for achieving this milestone.