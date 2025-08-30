UTSA vs Texas A&M Prediction & Betting Tips - August 30 | College Football Week 1

The Texas A&M Aggies open their 2025 season at home in Kyle Field with a primetime showdown against the UTSA Roadrunners. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7:00 PM ET, with live coverage on ESPN.

UTSA vs Texas A&M Prediction

NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California - Source: Imagn

Texas A&M enters 2025 looking to shake off recent inconsistency and finally establish itself as a true contender in the SEC. Quarterback Marcel Reed steps into his first full season as the starter after appearing in 10 games last year, where he posted 1,572 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Reed’s dual-threat ability makes him a valuable piece for the Aggies’ offense, especially with the running game expected to remain a central focus under head coach Mike Elko.

UTSA counters with quarterback Owen McCown, who put up impressive numbers last year—throwing for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 63% of his passes. He’ll challenge a Texas A&M secondary that struggled in 2024, giving up over 243 passing yards per game, which ranked 96th in the country.

Even so, Texas A&M holds every advantage in this matchup. The Aggies have the depth, the size up front, and the SEC-caliber talent to control the game from start to finish. While UTSA is capable of moving the ball, it’s hard to see them keeping up for four quarters inside Kyle Field. I’m taking the Aggies to start their season with a decisive win.

UTSA vs Texas A&M Betting Tips

NCAA Football: Texas at Texas A&M - Source: Imagn

According to FanDuel, Texas A&M is a 24.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 57.5. The Aggies are also listed at -3000 on the moneyline, while UTSA sits at +1200.

The spread is wide, and while UTSA has shown a strong run defense—allowing only 3.2 yards per carry last season—it’s unlikely they’ll be able to completely stall A&M’s rushing attack for four quarters. Bettors should also consider Reed’s rushing ability, as the Aggies leaned heavily on the ground game in 2024, running the ball on more than 57% of their plays.

If you’re betting, Texas A&M should handle business outright, but UTSA’s offense has enough firepower to push the game toward the over if McCown finds rhythm early.

UTSA vs Texas A&M Head-to-Head

NCAA Football: Las Vegas Bowl-Texas A&M at Southern California - Source: Imagn

These two programs don’t have a lengthy rivalry, but the in-state matchup always draws intrigue. Texas A&M, with its SEC resources and depth, has historically dominated Group of Five opponents at Kyle Field, and that trend is expected to continue here.

UTSA will look to prove it can hang with the big boys, but this is Aggies country, and all signs point to Texas A&M flexing its talent in front of the home crowd to kick off its 2025 campaign.

