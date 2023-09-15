Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The Vanderbilt Commodores head to UNLV to play the Rebels on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. ET for some riveting College Football Week 3 action.

Vanderbilt enter this matchup with a 2-1 record. The Commodores opened their season with a 35-28 win over Hawaii in Week 0 and followed that up with a 47-13 victory over Alabama A&M in Week 1. Vanderbilt did lose their last game, losing 36-20 to Wake Forest.

UNLV, meanwhile, are 1-1 as the Rebels won their first game of the season at home against the Bryant Bulldogs, 44-14. UNLV then visited The Big House to play Michigan and suffered a 35-7 blowout loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This game is a big one for both programs as the winner will set themselves up to have a good chance of making a Bowl appearance this season. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea knows his team can't make as many mistakes as they did against Wake Forest, and will be cautious to begin with.

"We want to have patience and give people plenty of room to make mistakes on the field. When it comes to things like not running the right route or not communicating the right way up front, when your play as an individual starts to impact the other 10 players on the field.

Lea added:

"There has to be some attention given to, what's the best chemistry what's the best form that we can have here in terms of personality that gives our team the best chance to execute."

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV head-to-head

Vanderbilt and UNLV have only played each other once. The game took place in Nashville, and the Rebels cruised to a 34-10 win on the road in 2019. The Commodores will be the visiting team for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV prediction

Vanderbilt are currently -4.5 point favorites on the road against UNLV. The Commodores have looked good this season and should not succumb to an upset. Their defense is a bit of a concern, but the offense has been able to cover it up. UNLV, on the other hand, didn't impress against Michigan.

The Rebels have been throwing for less than 200 passing yards per game, which won't lead to much success against this Vanderbilt secondary. UNLV are known to struggle against the run, which is where Vanderbilt can get a hold of them to cruise to a win here.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 30, UNLV 21

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vanderbilt money line -205

Tip 2: Vanderbilt -4.5 -110

Tip 3: Under 59.5 -110

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vanderbilt UNLV 0 votes