“Very much overstated”: CFB fans react as Shedeur Sanders’ viral clip brushes off weak arm narrative

Shedeur Sanders is among the most polarizing players in the 2025 NFL Draft. While some advocate for his accurate passing abilities and leadership qualities, others criticize his overconfidence, even labeling him as "brash" and "arrogant."

One of the most talked-about narratives about the Colorado star is that he lacks the arm strength needed to be an NFL-level quarterback.

Fox Sports' Rob Rang also compared Shedeur to Kenny Pickett, who the Steelers traded after just two seasons. To clarify this narrative, a popular page on X called "NFL notifications" posted a clip of Shedeur Sanders showcasing his arm strength.

Reacting to the video, one fan said:

"It’s because he routinely underthrows deep balls to get flags. He’s actually really great at that and can make long throws off platform too. Agreed tho, very much overstated."

"I agree with this. The most stupid take about Shedeur is that his arm is the reason people hate on him, and if that is your reason then get your eyes checked. He can’t spray it all over the yard but he can throw with velocity and has some of the best pin point ability you’ll see," another fan said.

"That is NOT a clip that shows arm strength. When you need that much air to throw the ball 45 yards, you have a clinically weak arm for starting NFL QB standards," a fan said.

More fans chimed in with their opinions:

"Arm strength is about velocity not how far you can throw. It’s about how long does it take the ball to get from point A to point B. The longer it takes, the easier it is to defend at the NFL level," one fan said.

"He drops the ball to his WR's on longer throws. Like R.Wilson, more arc and less velocity, it's a matter of style... often the focus on Sanders is what he can't do. Focus on what he can do, and it is a conversation about winning ... About 85% of all NFL throws are under 20 yards," another fan said.

"That was a 40yd passe absolutely lacks + arm strength. Most QBs can do that off their knees. His “juice” is full of pulp," one fan said.

Titans HC makes thoughts clear on Shedeur Sanders' personality

On Sunday, NFL team owners recently gathered at the Breakers in Palm Beach for a meeting where the Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan answered a question about the narrative around Shedeur Sanders' attitude.

Callahan said his interactions with the Colorado star have been positive and shared that he liked Shedeur's demeanor and the way he comes across.

“Our interactions with him have been really positive … I liked his demeanor like the way he comes across,” Callahan said of Shedeur Sanders. “He’s confident without being over the top, which is a good thing. But I’m enjoying it.

Callahan admitted that even though he doesn't know Shedeur Sanders as well as the other people who worked with him, he is excited about what Shedeur can bring to the table.

