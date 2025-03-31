“Absolute joke”: CFB fans react as analyst makes a case for Shedeur Sanders’ athleticism ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

While many critics highlight Shedeur Sanders' shortcomings ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, others advocate for his pocket passing abilities, accuracy, leadership, and athleticism. The Colorado star was initially projected to be the No.1 overall pick. However, his draft stock has significantly reduced in the last couple of months, with some analysts even calling him a second-round-worthy player.

The debate around Shedeur's capability and potential is one of the major conversations this year. To make a case for the Colorado star, college football analyst Lawrence Jackson Jr. compiled a four-minute-long video highlighting Shedeur's best athletics moments.

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the video.

"Four minutes of why college football is an absolute joke. Defense is not even laying a hand on the QB behind the line scrimmage," one fan said.

"I don’t think he’s more than average athleticism in the pros. It’s nice to see open lanes and him scooting through but nothing shows “extremely athletic” runs 3rd and 5 and there’s a lane he’ll pick up 6," another fan said.

"He moves like a good athletic QBs who isn't a runner. Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Pat Mahomes, Derek Carr, CJ Stroud, Jameis Winston like not blazing by anyone but can run a long one sometimes," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"What if being a high-level quarterback is more important to me than Athleticism," one fan said.

"I’m not a Shedeur hater and hope the young man succeeds but not one of these highlights shows anything more than QB seeing a lot of green and running against not a single NFL caliber athlete/defender," another fan said.

"Joe Burrow did this vs the Giants. He’s supposed to not be that athletic, too," a fan said.

Shedeur Sanders has made a name for himself as an athlete by successfully turning around two consecutive programs. He went 23-3 in two years at Jackson State and took Colorado's 1-11 program in 2022 to a 9-4 season in 2024.

CFB analyst weighs in on mystery around Shedeur Sanders' draft stock

The debate around Shedeur Sanders' position in the upcoming draft is a mystery to fans and even the most experienced analysts. Talking about the confusion around Colorado Star's draft stock, analyst Ian Rapoport said:

"I just told you about two teams at the top of the draft that he's working out for we don't know, though, if he's going to be the No. 2 overall pick. Like many people thought, we don't even know if he's going to be three. In fact, there are some teams that have a more middle or even late first round. It is all over the map."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24 to 26.

