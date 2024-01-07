Washington Football NFL Draft Declaration Tracker 2024: Update on Michael Penix Jr, Rome Odunze and more

The upcoming NFL Draft could well be taken over by the Washington Huskies. Led by coach Kalen DeBoer and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies will face the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football National Championship.

Washington stunned the college football world by upsetting the Texas Longhorns in the semifinal round. This has every fan recognizing the talent on the Washington team.

Win or lose, the Huskies will have the opportunity to showcase their talent with a group of seniors ready to take their skills to the next level. So, what is the current status of the leading players regarding the 2024 NFL Draft? Let's find out.

Washington Players' current outlook for 2024 NFL Draft

Michael Penix Jr. QB

The Washington Huskies' 2023 season, led by Michael Penix Jr, has been a stellar one. Penix has played his way to a high draft spot in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

While Caleb Williams has been projected as the number one pick since 2022, Penix could easily see himself pass Drake Maye as the second quarterback taken in the draft. Penix lighting it up in the College Football Playoff National Championship would certainly help. Either way, his draft stock is hot and rising.

Rome Odunze WR

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze has had a magical connection with Penix in the 2023 season. The last year was spectacular for Odunze as he improved by finishing the regular season with 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns. Odunze seems like a lock as a first-round wide receiver with his opportunity to dazzle in the national championship.

Bralen Trice DE

Bralen Trice has first-round talent as an edge rusher. He recorded 28 tackles and 13 assists while making 23 stops, showing his run-stopping ability. As a pass rusher, he produced 49 QB hurries, 15 QB hits, and 6 sacks on the year.

Trice could easily go late in the first round but may jump up earlier if a run on edge rushers occurs.

Troy Fautanu OT

Troy Fautuanu could certainly increase his draft stock if he keeps Michael Penix upright in the championship game. In 2023, Fautanu played a total of 845 snaps for the Huskies. He allowed just 15 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 2 sacks while playing at left tackle.

Fautanu is projected for the second round if scouted to play guard in the NFL. This is very common for the NFL Draft, where college tackles move to guard in the NFL to gain experience before they take on the tackle role. Fautanu has the upside to go straight to tackle based on team needs.

Ja’Lynn Polk WR

Ja’Lynn Polk has a lot of potential as a Swiss Army type of receiver. He can line up wideout or in the slot. His big frame allows him to block and contest deep shots. As a senior in 2023, he had 60 catches for 1000 yards for an average of 16.7 yards per catch as well as 8 touchdowns. He is a solid lock for the second round.

Jalen McMillan WR

Jalen McMillian has the speed to tear it up in the NFL. The issue of being on the same team as Odunze and Polk led to fewer targets as well as minor injuries, causing him to miss a few games.

As a senior, he had 34 catches for 462 yards and 3 touchdowns. He could make a big splash in the championship game to help his draft stock. He will most likely fall to the third round with a talented receiver class ahead of him

