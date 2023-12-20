Washington Football Schedule 2024: Full list of Huskies' Big Ten opponents for 2024 and rivalry outlook explored

The Washington Huskies are looking forward to their Sugar Bowl matchup against No. 3 Texas, and a potential national championship game berth. Meanwhile, recently crowned AP Coach of the Year Kalen DeBoer has also been busy with the transfer portal, landing QB Will Rogers from Mississippi State to replace NFL-bound Michael Penix Jr.

Besides, Rogers the Huskies have also added defensive linemen Sebastian Valdez, BJ Green, and OT Drew Azzopardi to replicate this year's success in their new conference. Let's take a look at the Huskies' schedule for 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Washington Huskies schedule for 2024

Week Opponent Conference Location 0 Weber State Wildcats Big Sky Husky Stadium 1 Eastern Michigan Eagles MAC Husky Stadium 2 Washington State Cougars Pac-12 Lumen Field 3 Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Husky Stadium 4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten SHI Stadium 5 Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Husky Stadium 6 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Kinnick Stadium 7 Bye 8 Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Memorial Stadium 9 USC Trojans Big Ten Husky Stadium 10 Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Beaver Stadium 11 UCLA Bruins Big Ten Husky Stadium 12 Bye 13 Oregon Ducks Big Ten Autzen Stadium

Washington Huskies rivalry and non-conference outlook

The Huskies begin their first season in the Big Ten with a non-conference matchup against the Weber State Wildcats. Following another non-conference meeting against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, they come across familiar foes in the Washington State Cougars for an early Apple Cup matchup in Week 3.

Then, the Huskies begin their Big Ten in-conference journey, starting with the Northwestern Wildcats, followed by long-time Big Ten staples, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

They welcome the reigning Big Ten champions to Husky Stadium, making it one of the toughest games on the schedule. While we do not have any information on HC Jim Harbaugh's future with the team, the Wolverines have proven that they are still a formidable force.

This matchup is followed by the Huskies visit to the Kinnick Stadium in Iowa. The Hawkeyes will look to improve on offense after firing OC Brian Ferentz. With a bye, and a game against the Hoosiers in Week 8, the Huskies face long-term rivals USC at home.

Lastly, another highlight of the schedule is their Week 13 matchup against the Oregon Ducks, proving to be a rematch of this year's Pac-12 conference championship game.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season